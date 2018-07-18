Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market: North America Dominates the Global Market in Terms of Revenue

A1c is a common blood test used in many healthcare organizations in order to test a patient for diabetes, both type 1 and type 2. The test is also used to measure the level to which the patient is coping with the disease. Other common names for the A1c test include the HbA1c test, the glycosylated hemoglobin test, and glycated hemoglobin test.

According to the report, the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market is currently being driven by a large growth in patient demand. This can be attributed to the increase in the percentage of the geriatric demographic, as well as the growing prevalence of diabetes across the world.

In calculating the overall growth rate and future scope of the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market, the report also takes into consideration the various factors that are – and might continue to – hinder the market growth. Of these, the biggest hurdle faced by the market is the high cost of these devices. Owing to this high cost, the total number of patients with access to A1c testing is lower, thereby creating a downturn in the overall development rate of the market.

The report provides a segmented analysis of the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market, based on the categories of end users, technologies, and geography.

On the basis of end use, the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market is bifurcated into PoC testing devices and laboratory testing devices. Of these, the market is currently led by the latter segment. The laboratory testing devices segment had also dominated the market in 2012, with a share of over 66% in the market. It will continue to dominate the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market till 2019, but will show a far slower growth rate as compared to the point-of-contact testing devices segment.

In terms of technology, the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market was led by the ion-exchange HPCL segment. The report, however, puts the segment of boronate affinity chromatography at the top of the technologies to be used in the market in 2019 based on its rapid growth rate.

The report’s geographical analysis of the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market reveals North America to be the leading region in the market in 2012. The report also expects this region to maintain its leading position in the market till the end of the forecast period. At the same time, the region with the fastest growth rate is said to be Asia Pacific owing to its rapidly developing healthcare industry and the high population density, coupled with a rising number of diabetes prevalence.

The key companies in the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market are Trinity Biotech, Siemens Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Menarini, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, Chek Diagnostics, Danaher Corp., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Alere Inc., ARKRAY Inc., and Abbott Laboratories.

