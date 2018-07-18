Mobile Workforce Management Market Trends Research and Projections 2018-2023

Market Highlights:

Mobile Workforce Management is a category of software and services used to manage employees working on field. The increasing trend in automation, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile applications, virtual desktops have provided a wider platform for small and medium enterprises and businesses. The core function of mobile workforce management is to track time management, labor planning, attendance management and performance management. The mobile workforce management mainly focuses on work scheduling, fleet management, field automation which helps in organizations planning their work management in a systematic way. The drivers that are responsible for growing the market for mobile workforce management are, growth in demand for mobility, automation in organizations and industries and Internet of Things (IoT).

To keep up with the growing trends, corporate leaderships are investing in mobile workforce management technologies to automate manual tasks, improve productivity/profitability, gain transparency, and reduce risk. However, these technologies end up creating a huge number of administrative tasks, making the lives of mobile workers more challenging and taking time away from their core job functions. The mobile workforce management should possess automatic scheduling, routing, effective dispatch, business intelligence, simplifies application integration and forecast work demand.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4707

Major key Players

ServiceMax (U.S.),

Verizon Wireless (U.S.),

Actsoft Inc. (U.S),

FeedHenry (Red Hat Inc.) (U.S.),

MobiWork LLC (U.S.),

Pegasystems Inc. (U.S.).

SAP SE (Germany),

Some of the other prominent players in the market are ProntoForms Corporations (Canada), ServicePower, Inc. (U.K), Sprint Corporation (U.S.), and TeleCommunications System Inc. (U.S.).

According to MRFR, The global Mobile Workforce Management Market is expected to grow with approximately 13% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The North American mobile workforce management market is in a state of instability. New participants, ongoing technology advancements, and more educated customers are causing steady growth in both users and revenues. Field service management is a key market for mobilized remote workforce management solutions. Most of the companies in North America have adapted mobile workforce management through BYOD (Bring Your Own Device). Employees can use devices they are familiar with and work flexible hours. This increases productivity and companies can save the cost on hardware. In Europe, mobile workforce management is increasing at a slow rate due to decrease in employment rate. The reason for decrease in employment rate is economic slump, restricted immigrations policies. In order to cope up with these, the European government is adapting automation techniques in order to withstand fierce competition.

Segmentation

On the basis of segmentation, the market for Mobile Workforce Management is segmented into end-users and deployment. End-users cover a wide area such as BFSI, Communication, Logistics, Procurement, Manufacturing and many more. In the case of manufacturing segment, the mobile work force helps in decision making process not only for the clients but also in identification of problems and opportunities. 5X technology (U.S.) developed a software which is known as Vulcan. Vulcan is an integrated mobile workforce and parts management software with a strong business intelligence front end making it an end-to-end mobile workforce solution. The organizations can expect higher workforce productivity, lower total cost of ownership, increased customer satisfaction and continuous improvement from Vulcan.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-workforce-management-market-4707

Intended Audience