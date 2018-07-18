NJ Barber Supply Provides an Array of Wahl Pro Hair Clippers

The barber’s equipment supplier and store offers a range of professional hair clippers and blades from one of the leading brands in professional grooming.

[ELMWOOD PARK, 07/18/2018] – NJ Barber Supply has everything barber shops and retail customers need when it comes to grooming. It offers Wahl professional hair clippers in a variety of models and a range of blades.

High-Quality Wahl Clippers

The New Jersey-based store remarks, “Wahl professional hair clippers offer good performance at a good price. We also carry trimmers, shavers, and other products.”

Its wide selection of Wahl professional hair clippers include the following:

1. Wahl 5-Star Magic Clip Clipper – This powerful tool has 50 percent more power than the V 9000. With variable taper and texture, it cools while it runs. Its blades can adjust from zero to overlap. The equipment includes a pro clipper with adjustable taper lever, a red blade guard, a styling comb, a cleaning brush, operating instructions, oil, and 8 cutting guides (1/16”-1”).

2. Wahl Cordless Designer Clipper – The lithium-ion cord/cordless clipper can run for over 75 minutes. With a lightweight and sleek ergonomic design, this clipper has a 1005 standard blade that fits all Wahl guards. The cordless designer clipper also has a taper lever, making it easier to blend and fade.

3. Wahl Cordless Magic Clip Clipper – It has a precision cord/cordless lithium-ion fade clipper. It can cut cordless for 90 minutes. Aside from a powerful rotary motor, this clipper has full-sized blades and taper lever. The equipment is lightweight, weighing only 10.2 ounces. It has the same inclusions as the Wahl 5-Star Magic Clip Clipper.

Additional Tools for Hair Clippers

Other than the clippers, NJ Barber Supply also offers blades that fit the high-quality clippers.

The Wahl 3-Hole Adjusto-Lock Clipper Blade #1005 has a patented design that allows faster blade changes. This does not affect alignment, NJ Barber Supply assures. It fits the Wahl Sterling 4, Sterling 1 Plus, Senior, and Designer. The blade also includes oil and screws.

The company also provides the Wahl Balding Clipper Blade #2105. It is patented with a curved top blade that allows for close cutting and prevents nicking the skin. Specialty blades are available.

These barber equipment and tools can be of perfect use to anyone, NJ Barber Supply says.

