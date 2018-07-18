O’Shea & Dyer Offers Professional Legal Advice for Traffic and Criminal Matters

O’Shea & Dyer Solicitors takes a supportive approach in handling traffic or criminal cases. The firm’s lawyers work closely with clients throughout the entire process and offer guidance at every step.

[TOWNSVILLE, 18/7/2018] – O’Shea & Dyer Solicitors, a law firm in Townsville, QLD, offers competent legal representation for legal matters related to crime and traffic. The law firm provides professional legal advice in a supportive and non-judgemental environment.

Professional Legal Advice for Traffic Violation

Traffic violations in Australia mean the possible loss and disqualification of driver’s licence and driving privileges. In order to prevent this, O’Shea & Dyer Solicitors is committed to representing clients in legal traffic matters across minor or serious cases.

The lawyers of O’Shea & Dyer work on the client’s behalf to explain the situation to the Court or Magistrate and present an outline of diminishing factors that they should take into account.

O’Shea & Dyer Solicitors deals with the following traffic violations:

– drunk driving

– disqualified driving

– unlicensed driving

– work licence

– special hardship licence due to loss of demerit points

Legal Representation for Criminal Charges

The law firm of O’Shea & Dyer Solicitors takes a non-judgemental and personable approach to working with clients facing criminal charges. Before the hearing, the lawyers of O’Shea & Dyer explains the entire process and even prepare clients for the possible outcomes of their case.

The firm keeps clients updated on all adjournment and appearance dates. Before the establishment the final hearing dates, the lawyers of O’Shea & Dyer will discuss important matters like gathering and contacting witnesses to acquire their statements and obtain pertinent information from police records and investigations.

About O’Shea & Dyer Solicitors

With over 25 years of legal experience, O’Shea & Dyer Solicitors has been helping the people of Townsville through experienced legal assistance and conveyancing services. The firm places high priority on client satisfaction and uses a calm and personable approach.

