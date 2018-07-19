Construction & Demolition Waste Recycling Market Size, Emerging Technological Advancement 2025

Global Construction & Demolition Waste Recycling Market: Overview

Construction & demolition (C&D) waste is generated on a mammoth scale every year during new construction, which sometimes precedes the demolition of the existing infrastructure. Demolition of existing structures generates considerable construction & demolition waste recycling market and is usually inclusive of more than 20 different types of materials such as bricks, metals, plastics, wood & timber, gypsum, stones, sanitary ware, and concrete. All these waste materials have s significant potential to be recycled and reused and introduced back into the economy. There are several sources of C&D waste that is generated from diverse end-user industries.

Global Construction & Demolition Waste Recycling Market: Drivers and Restraints

The key driving factor for the global construction & demolition waste recycling market is the latent potential and value that can be extracted from this process. Disposing this waste is a mere wastage of valuable resources, which can be re-introduced back in the system. Secondly, enormous amounts of energy is required to create, manufacture, or extract new materials such as steel, concrete, glass, plastics, gypsum boards, and wood. This energy also leaves a significant carbon footprint on the environment. However, construction & demolition waste recycling market allows conservation of significant amount of energy and other resources.

On the other hand, the recycling process is highly sensitive to proper sorting of this waste. Severe issues emerge if the sorting and cleaning of the waste is improperly conducted. This has created a major obstruction in the construction & demolition waste recycling market across several regions. Along with sorting and cleaning, another primary issue with the construction & demolition waste recycling industry is the waste collection channels and unorganized/illegal waste trade in several countries. These issues coupled with poor regulations by governments and similar institutions have hampered the recycling industry from reaching its full potential.

Global Construction & Demolition Waste Recycling Market: Key Segments

Based on source, the construction & demolition waste recycling market can be segmented into new construction, renovation and repairs, and demolition. Significant volumes of construction & demolition waste is generated from demolition of existing buildings, factories, and infrastructure. Followed by demolition, renovation & repairs is also a significant source of C&D waste. Based on material type, the construction & demolition waste recycling market can be segregated into concrete, bricks, cement, tiles, ceramics & sanitary ware, wood & timber, plastics, glass, asphalt & tar, metals, soil, stones, gypsum & products, and others

