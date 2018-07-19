PC Based Automation Market 2018 – By Analyzing the Performance of Various Competitors

Market Scenario

With rapid development in technology, automation sector has transformed from the traditional approach of building machines to using adjusting controllers or Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC). Additionally, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Industry 4.0 are creating tremendous impact on the automation sector, which drives many business players to offering innovative features to their customers, in terms of connectivity and performance. These sophisticated and innovative features in manufacturing industries are developed to reduce capital and operational expenditures. However, the growing concern to provide better connectivity to increase the performance of manufacturing execution system (MES) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) of any industrial system is presumed to be a hindering factor for the growth of PC-based automation market.

Traditional approach by manufacturing industries comprised implementation of customized controller or PLC for enhancing field unit and resolving technical issues based on process. A PC-based solution is executed to fetch data from various controllers to transfer the data at processing layer, which can also be processed by MES and ERP layers. Mostly, PC-based solutions are engaged with other automation related acquisition software where end-users are in constant need for higher demands for accurate, precise, and enhanced productivity associated with a cost-effective solution. Therefore, the growing challenge for business enterprises is to achieve low-cost expenditure and provide an advance solution to end-users. In order to counter this problem, many manufacturing players implement PC-based automation with various software to achieve high performance as required on the field layer. However, the software for data acquisition is based on an operating system, such as Windows. The manufacturing industries are required to compile and run on a dual operating system and implement this software. Consequently, manufacturing industries implement PC-based systems and reduce the number of hardware components in their system but still lag in cost requirements, adaptability, and flexibility.

The global PC-based automation market is expected to reach approximately over USD 36 billion by 2023 growing at a 5% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023

Key Players:

Some of the key players of PC Based Automation Market include General Electric (U.S.), Honeywell International (U.S.), Beckhoff Automation (Germany), Emerson Electric (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch (Germany), IDEC (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany),Kontron S&T (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Advantech (Japan), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), and Yokogawa Electric (Japan)

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the PC-based automation market is segmented into four different regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the PC-based automation market over the forecast period. India, Japan, and China are the leading countries in the region, owing to rapidly increasing manufacturing industries. North America is also expected to have substantial growth in the market. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are expected to be the leading countries in the region. This is attributed to the presence of robust and sophisticated industrial manufacturing infrastructure. The Middle East & Africa are expected to have a gradual growth, owing to a large number of oil and gas industries.

Segmentation

The PC-based automation market is differentiated into offering, component, and industry verticals.

By offering, the PC-based automation market is segregated into hardware, software, and services. The service sub-segment consists of professional and managed services. Professional services include consulting services, software development, design & implementation, maintenance & support, installation & training, and others.

By components, the market is sub-divided into Human-Machine Interface (HMI), programmable Logic Controller (PLCs), distributed Control System (DCS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), industrial PCs, and others. By industry verticals, the market is sub-segmented into process industry and discrete industry. Process industry includes oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, mining & metals, food & beverages, energy & power, and others. Discrete industry includes automotive, semiconductor & electronics, aerospace & defense, medical devices, machine manufacturing, and others.

