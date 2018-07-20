Algae Products Market Research Report by Size, Trend, Opportunities & Future Assessment Up To 2024

Global algae product market offers strategic visions into the global algae product market along with the market size (Revenue – US$ Mn and Volume – Kilo Tons) and estimates for the duration 2016 to 2024. Increasing demand for algae products such as Carotenoids, β-Carotene, Omega 3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) and Astaxanthin from the nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical industry is expected to boost the market growth. The market for algae products is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The global algae product market was valued at US$ 31.3 Bn in 2016.

Download free sample report: https://axiommrc.com/request-for-sample/?report=1386

Algae product market is majorly expected to witness sustainable growth during the forecast period due to its high nutritional value as a high protein source. It is a complete protein with essential amino acid which is involved in major metabolic processes which include enzyme production. It also has an extensive fatty acid profile such as Omega 3 and Omega 6 which plays a major role in production of energy. Moreover, cosmetic industry is also expected to be one of the driving forces for the growth of the market in terms of revenue. Algae are used in cosmetics products as a raw material, specialized functional ingredient and as bulk extract formulations. Other applications such as paints & colorants, pollution control and others which include lubricants are also expected to boost strong demand for algae products in the market.

Browse the full Report: https://axiommrc.com/product/1386-algae-products-market-report/

Global algae product market is segmented based on the nutritional value, type, application and geography:-

Based on the nutritional value:

The market is segmented into high value products, medium value products and low value products.

Type:

The market is segmented into Eucheuma, Laminaria Japonica, Gracilaria, Undaria Pinnatifida, Porphyra and others.

Application:

The global algae product market is segmented into nutraceuticals, food and feed supplements, pharmaceuticals, paints and coatings, pollution control and others. Among these, nutraceuticals dominated the global algae products market in 2016. Algae are a very rich source of active natural products and nutraceuticals. The nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical content in the algae strain is very diminutive, but the current value of these products in the market is very high.

Geographically:

Europe accounted as the largest market for algae product, globally. In 2016, the region accounted for around 38% of the overall algae product market’s revenue. Growing demand for algae products from nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical industries in Europe has led to growth of algae products in the market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea are among the major markets for algae product market in this region. Growing health awareness among the people is another factor driving the growth of algae products market in the region.

About Us

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ (also known as Axiom MRC), is a full-service market research and data analytics firm, driven by a simple aim of providing key market intelligence to companies to assist them in taking informed business decisions pertaining to their marketing strategy, investments, new product launches, market competition, consumer or end users, social media trends etc.

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ offers market research and data analytics services such as syndicated market research reports, custom market research reports, business consulting, consumer/end user survey, data processing & analytical services, social media analytics across various industry verticals such as, Life Science, Chemicals & Materials, Food & Beverages, Packaging Agriculture, power & Energy.

Media Contact:

Ganesh Sai

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-4268

Valley Cottage, NY, United States

Email: sales@axiommrc.com

Tel: +1(845)875-9786, +44(0) 20 23869707