CeramOptec: Holger Bäuerle appointed Vice Managing Director

Bonn, July 10, 2018 – CeramOptec GmbH one of the world-leading specialists in multimode, quartz glass optical fibers, has expanded its top management: Holger Bäuerle, age 51, has been promoted to Vice Managing Director and will now act as proxy for managing directors Dr. Roland Dreschau and Dr. Damian Plange, as of July 01, 2018. The experienced sales manager joins the company since February 2015 and currently holds the position as CeramOptec’s head of industrial sales. Prior to being with CeramOptec, he was sales manager with a manufacturer of LWL-connectors for many years.

Besides his new role as vice managing director, Mr. Bäuerle will maintain leadership of the Industrial Sales Department of the optical fiber specialist at Bonn. In this position, he has been crucial for the success of the company in the field of industrial and medical laser applications in recent years. In this context, he was also deeply involved in the introduction of several of CeramOptec’s key products, e.g. the Optran© UV NCC-Fibers and the Optran© UV NSS-Fibers. In addition, Mr. Bäuerle strongly promoted the business sector of customized optical fiber products according to client specifications.

“Due to his experience as a sales manager and extensive expert knowledge of the optical fiber industry, Holger Bäuerle has advanced our company decisively and opened new market segments in recent years,” emphasizes Dr. Roland Dreschau, CeramOptec’s Managing Director. “We are very glad being able to count on his knowledge and experience, even on the highest level of our company, while he still will be focusing on target marketing areas as our sales manager.”