Chitosan Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2024

Abundance of Raw Materials Inviting New Players

Chitosan, being a natural biopolymer that is second most abundant polysaccharide in the World behind cellulose, which means it easy for new players to make a foray and consume substantial chunk of shares. However, the TMR report has identified and profiled a few prominent players of the chitosan market, including Xianju Tengwang Chitosan Factory, GTC Bio Corp., PT Biotech Surindo, Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Biothera, Primex ehf, Panvo Organics Pvt. Ltd., Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH, MC Health and Nutrition, and KitoZyme S.A. The value chain of the chitosan market includes a number of raw material suppliers, followed by manufacturers who process and supply the finished products to the end use industries.

Since chitosan is procured from shrimp shell waste, which is a by-product from the fishery industry, patching up with those players is turning into a profitable strategy for the major players of the chitosan market. This integration ensures consistent supply of raw materials. For a long time, Japanese Companies have held the pole positions in the chitosan market but now, players from other Asian countries such as China are making a mark.

Application-wise, the TMR report segments the chitosan market into agrochemical, cosmetics, food and beverages, industrial, biomedicine and pharmaceuticals, water treatment, and others such as fuel cells and photographic products. Among these, water treatment continues to be the leading application segment, leveraging the coagulation and flocculation properties as well as low cost of chitosan. Chitosan is capable of absorbing substantially big metal ions. Geographically, Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain the most lucrative region, dominated by leading chitosan producers – China and Japan.

Wastewater Treatment Applications Driving Demand

Unique and useful properties of chitosan, abundant availability of raw materials, and growing awareness regarding its health benefits are some of the key factors driving the demand in the global chitosan market. On the other hand, stringent regulations pertaining to shrimp farming, striking disadvantages of the products in drug delivery systems, and instability in some of the other applications are obstructing the chitosan market from attaining greater profitability. The analyst of the report has anticipated production of chitosan from non-aquatic sources as an opportunities that will add new revenue avenues in this market.

Key Takeaways:

Global chitosan market is estimated to breach four billion dollar mark before the end of 2020

Chinese and Japanese companies are dominating the market, wherein the entry barriers are fairly low

