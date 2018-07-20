First of its kind nationwide competition for young bakers and food enthusiasts in India

The Academy of Pastry Arts has announced the first ever – ‘Young Patissier’ Annual Baking Championship for passionate bakers and food enthusiasts across India. With a total winning prize worth more than Rs 8,35,000, the winners of the baking competition will get a phenomenal opportunity to further nurture their baking skills under the guidance of Academy’s renowned master chefs.

Young Patissier is an opportunity for the youngsters to showcase their passion for baking and also win the prestigious title at the National Level. This nationwide championship will have its entries opened from 16th July to 15th October during which interested food enthusiasts and participants between the age group 16 and 25 years can apply by submitting their unique recipe along with the product picture and a selfie with the product of their handmade recipe. These products could be a gateau, pastry, tart, breakfast pastry, breads, chocolates or plated desserts. Shortlisted candidates will be eligible for the second round of Live Kitchen competition in the four country zones (Gurgaon, Bangalore and Mumbai). The top 8 entrants participate in the final round which would happen in one of the Academy’s Centre in India.

Along with the title of ‘Young Patissier’ and a glowing opportunity to interact with the world champion Master Chefs, the first winner will get a prize money of Rs 1,00,000 and 50% off on course fee of any one course of the Academy of Pastry Arts, India. There will be a prize of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 with discounts of 25% and 15% respectively on the professional courses for the first runner up and the second runner-up. The discounts on the professional course will help winners to get closer to their dreams of becoming an expert pastry chef. Apart from this, there will be consolation prizes and audience choice awards for exceptional bakers as well.

Chef Niklesh Sharma, Co-Founder & Executive Pastry Chef, Academy of Pastry Arts states, “This first-ever nation-wide championship on such a large scale is organized by the Academy of Pastry Arts to promote the love of baking in India by giving a chance to young talent to show their skills and nurture it. Furthermore, this will take them ahead on the world level in this field by getting a chance to be learn from our expert chefs who themselves are winners of prestigious awards. Our idea behind the ‘Young Patissier’ Championship is to support the true potential of our young talented baking enthusiasts and help them polish their skills to mark their presence in the exponentially growing baking world across the globe.”

About Academy of Pastry Arts

The Academy of Pastry Arts is a group of international Culinary & Pastry schools with their presence in 5 major cities across Asia. Offering various full-time, part-time and intensive courses along with master classes by renowned international chefs in Culinary Arts and Pastry Arts, the Academy has a vision to be able to build a platform of international repute for aspiring professionals in the field. Training and grooming students for over 7 years, the Academy takes pride to have nurtured students to be excellent chefs in the hospitality industry or young entrepreneurs building their own setups.