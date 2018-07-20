Wellness Supplements Market is increasing focus on healthy lifestyles | Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024

Wellness supplements are supplements which provide added nutritional value to the diet, thus offering enhanced health. These supplements comprise of minerals, herbs, amino acids, vitamins, enzymes, and other substances that are supplemented to complete dietary requirements or nutrition deficiency. Wellness supplements are mainly found in the form of pills, capsules, powders, drinks, or energy bars. Supplements such as herbal and botanical are sold as dietary supplements, which are made up of herbs and botanical extracts and are regulated differently than pharmacological drugs. The global wellness supplements market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD million) generated by the global market.

The global wellness supplements market has gained remarkable growth due to surging aging population and increasing focus on healthy lifestyles. Furthermore, increasing innovative product launches and growing incidences of health disorders across the globe are propelling the overall market growth. Development of low-cost wellness supplements and gradual shift towards newer technologies & natural products are some of the opportunities which are expected to fuel the growth of this market in coming years. However, the global wellness supplements market is hampered by stringent regulatory environment and high cost associated with wellness supplements. However, proven advancement in technologies can help in creating better wellness supplements in future.

The report analyses the global wellness supplements market based on product type, end users and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into dietary supplements, fortified/functional food & beverages, food intolerance products and dermo-cosmetic skin essentials. The dietary supplements are further segmented into herbal supplements, mineral supplements, protein supplements and vitamin supplements. The fortified/functional food & beverages are sub-segmented into branded iodinated salt, branded wheat flour, energy drinks, fortified juices, omega fatty acids fortified food, probiotic fortified food and sports drinks.

Moreover, the food intolerance products are further classified into diabetic foods, gluten-free foods, lactose-free foods and other special milk formula. Also, the dermo-cosmetic skin essentials are segmented into anti-acne supplements, anti-aging supplements and anti-cellulite supplements. Dietary supplements held the largest market share in 2017 and is anticipated to flourish at a lucrative rate owing to increasing demand and acceptance of natural and organic products including herbal supplements. Based on end users, the global wellness supplements market is segmented into infant/ pediatric, adults and geriatric. Among various end users, the adults segment held the largest share of the wellness supplements market in 2017, due to rising awareness about wellness supplements and shifting from reactive to proactive and predictive care among adults.

By geography, the global wellness supplements market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. North America is accounted for the largest share in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Factors such as high awareness regarding wellness and increasing prevalence of health problems are fuelling the growth of wellness supplements in North America. The presence of large number of key players is the significant driving factor of the U.S. wellness supplements market. Furthermore, Europe has been the second largest market for wellness supplements. This market is majorly boosted by the growing healthcare expenditure and launch of novel wellness supplements. In addition to this, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing focus towards healthy lifestyles and expansion of wellness supplement companies, are believed to be the market drivers of wellness supplements in this region.

Some of the major players operating in the global wellness supplements market include Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Glanbia PLC, GNC Holdings Inc., Herbalife Ltd., Nature’s Bounty Co., Nestlé S.A., NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. and Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. among others. Market players are involved in product launches and collaboration agreements to exploit maximum revenue potential in global Wellness Supplements market. For instance, in September 2017, Archer Daniels Midlands Company (ADM) join forces with Mayo Clinic for launch of new personalized nutrition products.