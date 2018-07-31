A New Range of Watches ‘Ralph Pierre’ Unveils by Incosi Fashions

Maharashtra, 31 July 2018: Incosi fashions, an Indian Fast Fashion e-commerce company announced the launch of a new watch brand – Ralph Pierre.

Ralph Pierre is a fast fashion brand offering trendy watches catering to the youth. The collection comprises 10 watches assorted under three categories – Actif, Bande and Sublime. These watches come with high performance features in trendy colors& designs.

Ralph Pierre is designed to bring stylish and premium quality fashion goods at aggressive prices for today’s youth. In addition to the looks and design, quality of the watches as well has been well defined. Every watch in the Ralph Pierre collection comes with Citizen Miyota Movement and SONY batteries with a 3 years life span.

Fast Fashion is emerging as an aggressively growing category in the Indian Retail Sector. Indian fashion retail market has witnessed several significant changes in recent years, which speaks for country’s evolving fashion retail market. One of the most significant changes is advancing online retail or e-retail of fashion products across the country.

With the increased adoption of smartphones and the increased usage of the internet, the consumers’ awareness about international trends is increasing and consequently, they are seeking the same. Due to the improved living standard and higher disposable income, today’s young consumers are willing to spend on the latest fashion trends at the best value prices.

Ralph Pierre bridges the gap between the quality and affordability in the fast fashion segment. It has been launched with watches for now and soon other fashion categories are to be added. With trendy international designs and aggressive pricing, Ralph Pierre provides a viable option to users to own quality trendy fashion goods at reasonable prices.

About Incosi Fashions Pvt. Ltd.

Incosi Fashions is an Indian Fast Fashion e-commerce company created by Fashion and Technology enthusiasts. It is a house of brands created with an aim to make innovative fashion and lifestyle technology products to fit all pockets. The current portfolio includes brands like Crossloop and Ralph Pierre that bring the latest technology fashion products at guilt-free prices. These two brands are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of fashion & lifestyle technology in Indian Market.

Media Contact:

Shubham Khare

9769465202

https://ralphpierre.com/