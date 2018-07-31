Global Chemical Construction Additive Market 2018 : Global Top Vendors Analysis & Forecast

The Study discussed brief overview and in-depth assessment on Global Chemical Construction Additive Market 2018 including key market trends,upcoming technologies,industry drivers,challenges,regulatory policies,with key company profiles and overall competitive scenario.The market study can help them to make critical business decisions on production techniques,raw materials procurement,and to increase industry chain cycle of market across the globe.

This report studies the Chemical Construction Additive market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Chemical Construction Additive market by product type and application/end industries.

The global Chemical Construction Additive market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Chemical Construction Additive.

United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Chemical Construction Additive in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States market, including

BASF (Germany)

W.R. Grace (US)

RPM International (US)

Fosroc International (UK)

Dow (US)

Sika (Switzerland)

Mapei (Italy)

Fritz-Pak (US)

PAC Technologies (UAE)

Thermax Global (India)

ATPL (Canada)

Concrete Additives & Chemicals (India)

INNUA (US)

Berolan (Germany)

Hupan (China)

Hycrete (US)

Krete Industries (US)

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

Plasticizers

Air-entraining agents

Retarding agents

Waterproofing agents

Others (coloring agents, corrosion inhibitors, flame retardants, and fibers)

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

