Marine Lubricants Market 2014- Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022

Transparency Market Research, a leading

market research and intelligence firm, has announced the publication of a

new market research report. The new research study, titled ‘Marine Lubricants Market- Turkey Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2022’, explores the potential of the Turkey marine lubricants market

in the given forecast period by analyzing the historical data regarding

the market in the context of the currently prevalent trends in the

market.

According to the study, the Turkey marine

lubricants market is expected to grow from a volume of 84.5 kilo tons

in 2013 to 103.8 kilo tons in 2022. This represents a CAGR of 2.40%

between 2014 and 2022. The market is expected to display a higher CAGR

in the same timeframe by revenue; the market’s revenue is expected to

rise at a 3.48% CAGR.

Marine lubricants are crucial in any

ship, since internal combustion invariably results in the generation of

some wasted heat. Accumulation of heat within a ship’s engine can damage

numerous crucial parts, which may not be tuned to operate at high

temperatures. Lubricants, which have a high boiling point, help

dissipate the heat and thus prolong the lifespan of engines. Despite

their importance in the smooth operation of ships, the market for marine

lubricants is restrained by the risk posed by conventional lubricants

to marine ecosystems.

Mineral lubricants, which constitute 83%

of the total demand from the Turkey marine lubricants market, are

nonbiodegradable, which means accidental spillage has the potential to

harm the local ecosystem. Long-term disposal of mineral marine

lubricants can have deadly effects on marine life. This has led to

growing demand for biobased marine lubricants, which are biodegradable

and thus pose a lesser threat to aquatic life in the long term. The EU

has championed the usage of biobased lubricants in ships for a long

time, and growing interaction with Europe’s shipping channels has forced

Turkish shipping operators to conform.

Within mineral oil, engine oils are by

far the dominant subcategory, holding the majority of the mineral oils

market and 46% of the overall Turkey marine lubricants market. Apart

from mineral and biobased lubricants, the Turkey marine lubricants

market includes synthetic lubricants. The report provides a forecast for

all product segments of the Turkey marine lubricants market, helping

the reader figure out which segments are the best to invest in.

The rising trade activities in the

Turkish Straits have ensured steady demand from the Turkey marine

lubricants market for years to come. Combined with Turkey’s willingness

to incorporate environmental standards into its growing shipping

industry, this could make Turkey the dominant player in the Europe

marine lubricants market.Apart from the detailed discussion on the major

drivers and restraints acting upon the Turkey marine lubricants market,

the report describes the market’s competitive landscape. Major

companies such as BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Turcas Petrol A.S., and Total

Submarine, and others are examined in the report, with the SWOTs,

company profiles, product specifications, business strategies, and

recent developments of each company analyzed in detail.