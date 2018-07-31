Why Choose A Corporate Travel Agency?

The popularity of online booking and travel management (http://roomsxpert.com/online-travel-booking.php) is on an unstoppable rise these days. This is due to the large demand and travel needs for corporates. With rising needs, comes a dedicated server who can cater to the unique needs of a business traveller. This has given rise for specialised online hotel booking portals for corporates and corporate travel agencies. Getting a tie up with a corporate travel agency comes with a myriad of benefits including discounts, special hotel reservations, emergency services and dedicated customer service to name a few.

1. Reality check

The point is everything is business. From airlines to hotel, everyone wants to make as much money as possible. Ever wondered why do airline ticket prices vary? During peak seasons like Christmas and New Year the demand for tickets rises while the supply is limited. But sadly, a business traveller cannot postpone his travel when the prices are high or in peak season. A corporate travel agency can at such times come to the rescue by offering flights at cheaper rates as they have a pre purchased quota of tickets well ahead of time. Not to mention the wholesale discounts given to travel agents.

2. Travel management companies

Travel management companies are no aliens. They simply have better tie ups and different soft wares that can help you view numerous websites at the same time and fetch the best deal available. Corporate travel agents know where to get the best fares possible and hence you can avail flights at cheaper price.

3. Customer service

When you book your deals on the internet, it is usually difficult to change plans and you probably need a go to person for the same. a corporate travel agent can help you hold flight till a certain time. A bad weather can lead to cancelled flights, in such a situation it is hard to reach the airline since a lot of people are trying to do the same. Your corporate travel agency however will be available to take the necessary emergency actions.

4. Hotels & Meeting Management

Your travel agent is not just limited to getting plane tickets. They would also know where to find the best hotel rooms at a good price. Some agencies also provide arrangements to manage and conduct meetings. Most corporate travel agents now also have online booking engine for corporates to ensure better customer service and peace of mind.

