Cloud Access Security Broker Market Leading Players Analysis, Current Trends, Market Challenges, to Witness Comprehensive Growth

Market Overview:

Cloud service offers a secure, standardized and virtual storage service. It delivers faster services, improves manageability, increases IT department’s value and reduces total cost of ownership. Cloud infrastructure is becoming a boon for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by offering scalable infrastructure and capabilities available as services. Cloud infrastructures are generally accessed using a pay-per-use model, unlike structures of payment that enable users to subscribe to vendor services for a set price or subscription. Enterprises can build their own cloud infrastructure in their premises instead of purchasing from a cloud vendor.

The global cloud access security broker market is segmented solution, service, delivery model, organization size and end-users. The solution segment consists of control and monitoring cloud services, risk and compliance management, data security and threat protection. The threat protection solution is further bifurcated into managed apps, unmanaged apps, and mobile security. The service segment consists of professional service, training, technical support. The delivery model segment consists of SaaS, PaaS and IaaS. The organization segment consists of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises. The end-user segment consists of BFSI, retail, government, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, education, travel & hospitality and others.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global cloud access security broker market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 18 Billion by 2023; growing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global cloud access security broker market are Imperva (U.S.), Bitglass (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), CipherCloud (U.S.), and Skyhigh Networks (U.S.). Netskope (U.S.), Protegrity (U.S.), Adallom (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), and CloudMask (U.S.) are among others.

Segments

Regional Analysis

North America region accounts for a high share of the global cloud access security broker market in terms of value, owing to the early adoption of cloud access security broker in large, small & medium size enterprises, presence of major market players and advanced technology implementation by the enterprises. In Asia Pacific market, enterprises in countries such as Japan China and India are adopting cloud services at a rapid scale thereby aiding the market growth in the region. The study indicates that the European region also accounts for significant value share in the global cloud access security broker market. Several startups are emerging in the region and there has been intense M&A activity in recent years. Data stored on cloud creates a new opportunity for hackers to gain access to an organization’s data and its network. CASB has developed quickly from just being used in IT. It is an important tool to monitor cloud usage and implement security.

