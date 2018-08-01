Global Heparin Coated Medical Devices Market Research Report- Forecast to 2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ added a Heparin Coated Medical Devices Market Report, By Technology and Application – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024.

Heparin is a medication which is used as an anticoagulant (blood thinner). It is used to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and arterial thromboembolism. It is also used in the treatment of heart attacks. The application of advanced heparin coatings to medical devices is necessary because they greatly reduce the foreign material response, which occurs when the medical device encounters the patient’s tissue.

The global heparin coated medical device market is expected to witness a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period 2019-2024. The growing history of positive experiences with coated devices continues to be the major driver of the industry. More research work is also being done on the underlying science behind heparin coating technologies and how the body responds to them. The launch of these new products and the related increase in the number of new coating companies entering the market has grown the industry. The major restraint factor for heparin coated medical devices is that the coatings have proven to be clinically effective, but not cost effective, and that difference is critical in today’s healthcare environment.

The report analyses the global heparin coated medical device market by technique into ionically bonded heparin covalently bonded heparin and physically entrapped heparin. Covalently bonded heparin technique is mostly used may the heparin coating medical device manufacturers followed by ionically bonded and physically entrapped heparin technique.

Scope & Analysis of the Report Based on Geography:

The global market is studied for key regions such as, North America which includes U.S., Canada and Mexico, Europe which includes Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific which includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific and Rest of the world which includes Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

By device type, the global heparin market is segmented into Implantable Devices, Surgical Instruments, catheters and other Devices. Other devices include bypass equipment such as blood oxygenators, reservoirs, pumps and disposable products etc. Implantable devices accounted for the major market share in the global heparin coated medical devices followed by catheters and surgical instruments.

By application, the global heparin market is bifurcated into cardiovascular, general surgery, orthopedics and others (Dentistry, Ophthalmology etc.). The cardiovascular segment is anticipated to account for the major market share of heparin-coated medical devices which are then followed by general surgery and orthopedics.

Global Heparin Coated Medical Devices Market Is Led By Key Companies:

• Medtronic, Inc

• Edwards Life sciences, LLC

• Vygon Group

• Maquet Getinge Group

• W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

• Surmodics, Inc

• Corline Systems

• AB,

• Jotec GmbH

• Baxter International, Inc

• SurModics

• Spire Corporation, etc

Heparin Coated Medical Devices Market Is Segmented On The Basis of Type:

• Implantable Devices

• Surgical Instruments

• Catheters and other Devices

Heparin Coated Medical Devices Market Is Segmented On The Basis of Applications:

• Cardiovascular

• General Surgery

• Orthopedics and others

