GROWN ROYAL started as a vision in Manchester, UK; and came to life in, Australia. The vision is to create a street centric fashion brand consisting of unique fits, designs, and a nonpareil community.

At GROWN ROYAL we view life with a can be, and can do whatever we want attitude. We are all human and we all have room to grow. We decided to pursue what we want, despite what others say. By changing negativity into positivity, with persistence, we decided to make our dreams reality – to be unique, and outgrow average. high fashion