Organic Baby Food Market Research Size, Share, Trend, Industry Scope, Global Report Analysis, 2027

Market Overview:

Increasing demand of convenience food coupled with strong performance of retail sector is one of the significant factor which is positively influencing the sales of organic baby food in the upcoming decade. The future trend of food traceability and rising demand of organic food and free-from diet can fuel the demand of organic baby food in Asia-Pacific region. Increasing demand for clean label product, large investments in R&D and new development by market players at the side of government initiatives and funds to support farmers to shift from typical farming to organic farming has created moneymaking opportunities for the expansion of organic baby market in Asia-Pacific region. With increasing number of nuclear families, rising working women population coupled with increasing urbanization resulted in growing number of mothers shifting to alternative health and nutritional baby food products.

Latest Industry Updates:

January 2017 Danone SA has launched their new organic baby food product in India named as “Aptamil”

January 2017 Nestle SA has acquired Mead Johnson Nutrition Co., the U.S. baby-formula producer. Mainly the company is trying to penetrate their business into the developing economies. Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. has a strong presence in Asia Pacific which will create positive impact of the overall revenue generation in Asia Pacific.

October 2016 Nestle S.A. has opened a new plant in Mexico for infant formula production

January 2016 Kraft Heinz Foods Company has launched the first and only stage 3 range of pouches with a spout

Competitive Analysis:

Major manufacturers are found to have high focus on strategic product launch to seek consumers’ attention towards their product range. They are also involved in the acquisition of small players which will further support the company to expand and reach out to consumers across the regions. Acquisitions are also done to mark the company’s presence and expand their business line. For instance, Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is identified to be focusing more onto acquisition of small players to expand their business of organic baby food. Additionally, the companies are inclined towards product promotions through social media, magazines and other mediums to reach out to customers. The promotional strategy aids in retaining the existing the customers and to regenerate new customer base.

The key players profiled in organic baby food market report are Danone S.A. (France), Hero Group (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Kraft Heinz Foods Company (U.S.), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Hain Celestial Group (U.S.), and Bellamy’s (Australia) among many others.

Market Segments:

Global organic baby food market has been divided into type, ingredients, and distribution channel, and Region

On the Basis of product type: Ready to eat, milk formula, dried baby foods, and others.

On the Basis of Ingredients: Grains & cereals, dairy, vegetables, fruits, meat, and Others

On the Basis of Distribution Channel: Store based, and Non-store based

On the Basis of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World

Regional Analysis:

The global Organic Baby Food Market is segmented by region which comprises of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Among all the region, Asia Pacific is accounting for significant market share in global organic baby food market and it is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2027. Increasing middle income population group with more disposable income, continuous urbanization in developing economies are anticipated to fuel the sales of organic baby food in Asia Pacific region. Also, organic baby food has experienced significant product innovations over the last few years in Asia Pacific region which in turn accelerates the sales of organic infant formula in the future. Moreover, increasing birth rate in developing economies in Asia Pacific coupled with the increasing awareness among the parents regarding adverse effect of synthetic ingredients of baby food is the significant factor for the rising growth of organic baby food during the forecast period.