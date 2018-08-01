Skagen Hagen Quartz SKW6216 Men’s Watch: A Clean Cut, Handsome and Hunky Watch

The house of Skagen has brought Skagen Hagen Quartz SKW6216 Men’s Watch, a signature line of watch, which is named as Hagen leather series. It exudes class yet has that just out of the college feel to it. A casual watch with no complexities at all. One who doesn’t look for complex mechanisms and high end calibers may go for the watch. Soft leather band, which sits comfortably on the wrist without any irritation, and a white dial with no numbers but markers and hands with a seconds reading sub dial.

The Skagen Hagen Quartz SKW6216 Men’s Watch, has a polished stainless steel case. The minimalist look is brought about with the clean white dial with jus hour markings and hands with a sub second timer. Other than this, the dial doesn’t speak much of any rare complexity or caliber movements. The smooth curve shouts out the endless horizon of Skagen. The watch is 5ATM water resistant with simple yet perfect Japanese quartz movement. It has a two-year warranty from the house of Skagen.

Whatsoever, the Skagen Hagen Quartz SKW6216 Men’s Watch, is not for those who loves bling or complex technicalities in their watches. It has the essence of a simple fun loving and outgoing mentality. It is a beautiful watch, which is sturdy and sleek. The price tag also makes you happy to buy it. The simple look can be carried with casual dresses and regular formal dresses. Nevertheless, it is certainly a no-no for a dressy evening out. The watch can be gifted to your girls too as it has round slim dial, though a bit bigger size compared to a ladies watch. The dial case is metal with black ion plated finish. This matches with the hour markers and the hands too.

The Skagen Grenen Analog Quartz Men’s Watch, is a watch you must have in your wardrobe as it is free of any fuss, and has nothing extra for you to worry. A simple watch with simple look and can go with your chinos and tan leather shoes perfectly.

Bottom-line: A wristwatch which looks clean and fuss free just like a well shaven clean handsome youth. Yes, it has the youthful carefree look, which is innocent with no added complexities. The Skagen Men Watches promises smartness and class with the Swiss mentality inevitable in the look and functionality.