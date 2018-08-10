Analysis of the Ethoxylates Market Forecast to 2024 Using A Base Year Of 2018

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Ethoxylates Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Ethoxylates Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Ethoxylates.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Ethoxylates Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Ethoxylates Market are AkzoNobel N.V., Clariant AG, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Evonik Industries AG, India Glycols Limited, SABIC, Solvay S.A., Arkema SA (CECA) and Others. According to report the global ethoxylates market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ethoxylates are organic compounds produced by the chemical reaction called ethoxylation in which ethylene oxide are treated with alcohols and phenols in presence of potassium hydroxide as a catalyst. The Ethoxylates are majorly used in the manufacturing process of detergents, surface cleaners, paints, and in cosmetics as an intermediates.

The ethoxylates are used as surfactant in textile, agriculture, paints and leather industries and are also used as stabilizing agents in rubber and cosmetics industries. The ethaxolates are vastly used in the various end use industries such as personal care, textile processing and paints & coatings industries and others are driving the growth of ethaxolates market. In addition, various detergents are non-biodegradable as they cause soil pollution and water pollution that in turns increases the demand for low- Rinse Detergents. Rising demand of low-rinse detergents are likely to boost the growth of Ethoxylates market. However, Ethaxolates have some toxicity issues, so the environment concern associated with the ethaxolates is hampering the market growth. Moreover, the ongoing research and development to introduced ecofriendly products is projected to create several opportunities for the Ethoxylates market in upcoming years.

Among the geographies, North America holds the largest market share in the ethoxylates market owing to the steady growth of cosmetic and the personal care industries in this region. Asia pacific is the second largest and fastest growing region in the ethoxylates market. In Asia pacific region, china holds the maximum market share owing to the large consumption of ethoxylates across various end use industries including agrochemicals, construction, oil & gas and several others.

The report on global ethoxylates marke covers segments such as, types and end use industries. On the basis of types the global ethoxylates market is categorized into fatty amine, fatty acid, glyceride and methyl ester. On the basis of end use industries the global ethoxylates market is categorized into textile industry, agriculture, oilfeild, cosmetics industries, paint, leather industries and others.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of – 2018 2024.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global ethoxylates market such as, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Sasol Olefins & Surfactants GmbH, AkzoNobel N.V., Clariant AG, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Evonik Industries AG, India Glycols Limited, SABIC, Solvay S.A., Arkema SA (CECA) and Others.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global ethoxylates market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of ethoxylates market .Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the ethoxylates market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the ethoxylates market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

