Analysis of the Global Packaged Food Private Label Market Forecast to 2024 Using A Base Year Of 2018

We have produced a new premium report Maltodextrin Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Maltodextrin. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Maltodextrin Market by product type (maltodextrin and corn syrup solids and tapioca maltodextrin and tapioca syrup solids), end-user (food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, paper and pulp industries and others) through main geographies in the Global Maltodextrin Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Maltodextrin Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Maltodextrin Market are Grain Processing Corporation, Cargill Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle Plc, Roquette Freres SA, Penford Corporation, Tereos Syral, The Archer Daniels Midland Company and Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd. According to report the global maltodextrin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2017 and 2023 in terms of value.

A polysaccharide additive used in food is known as maltodextrin. Maltodextrin is mainly in white hygroscopic spray-dried powder from that is produced from starch. Maltodextrin is easily digestible, being absorbed as rapidly as glucose and might be either moderately sweet or almost flavorless. It used for manufacturing of soft drinks and candy. To increase the specific significance of the end product maltodextrin is used in beer brewing. It is also used in some snacks such as potato chips, jerky and also in frozen desserts.

High demand for packaged foods, bakery items, and infant foods that has lead to the need for higher production for maltodextrin solids and syrups. Additionally, maltodextrin is used in various food and beverages industry such as soft and instant drinks, candy, frozen desert and flavoring and essence among others. Moreover, maltodextrin is safe for diabetic patient’s which is not true sugar and it is used in sugar free products. An intense activity in research & development is likely to drive the growth of the market. On other hand, increasing used of thickening agent in the food & beverage industry such as gums is likely to restraint the growth of this market. However, patients suffering from gluten allergy will not be able to consume such products thus it is a restraining factor for this market. Furthermore, non-food uses of maltodextrin including pharmaceutical, cosmetics and paper-making is likely to bring opportunities due to the expansion of these end-use industries over the forecast period.

Among the regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for maltodextrin in terms of value and volume, followed by Europe. The demand for maltodextrin is high due to presence of sports food and beverage market in this region. The demand Europe is mainly from Germany, France and U.K. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region due to growth in application industries in China and India.

Segment Covered

The report on global maltodextrin market covers segments such as, product type and end-user. On the basis of product type the global maltodextrin market is categorized into maltodextrin and corn syrup solids and tapioca maltodextrin and tapioca syrup solids. On the basis of end-user the global maltodextrin market is categorized into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, paper and pulp industries and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global maltodextrin market such as, Grain Processing Corporation, Cargill Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle Plc, Roquette Freres SA, Penford Corporation, Tereos Syral, The Archer Daniels Midland Company and Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global maltodextrin market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of maltodextrin market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the maltodextrin market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the maltodextrin market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

