Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market Studies Research 2018 Detailed Analysis of Restrain and Growth Factors

We have produced a new premium report Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market by drug class (orlistat, phentermine and topiramate, bupropion and naltrexone, lorcaserin and liraglutide), by distribution channel (retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy and online pharmacy), by age group (pediatric and adult) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market are F Hoffmann La Roche Ltd, Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, VIVUS, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, and Alizyme. According to report the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market was worth USD 348 million in 2016 and it is projected to reach USD 1095 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.97% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

For More Details Get Free Sample Pages of this Premium Report @https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1127

The report also identifies the drivers and restraints that affect the Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs market over the period of 2018 to 2024.

Growing demand for obesity management

Growing demand for obesity is one of the recent trends in the global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs market. Moreover, this trend is further anticipated to drive the global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs market over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing obesity due unhealthy food and lifestyle such as intake of drugs due to stress, alcohol leads to growing demand for obesity management resulting in growth of this trend.

Ingesting of unhealthy food

Increasing ingesting of unhealthy food is the key factor responsible for the growth of global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs market. Moreover, unhealthy food is rich in cholesterol which leads to obesity. Furthermore, rising consumption of alcohol and changing consumer preferences towards unhealthy and fried food is the prime factor responsible for the obesity which leads to rise in demand for anti-obesity prescription drugs.

North America region is the largest consumer among the geographies followed by Europe while APAC to grow at a highest CAGR

The global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs market has been dominated by the North America region over the historic period 2015-16 followed by Europe. Increasing prevalence’s of obesity, high healthcare expenditure as well as increased awareness among the patients related to obesity are the prime factor responsible for the growth of Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs market in this region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the period of 2018 to 2024. Moreover, developing healthcare infrastructure and presence of developing economies such as China and India with large pool of patients are anticipated to boost the market for Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs.

Purchase Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs market by drug class (orlistat, phentermine and topiramate, bupropion and naltrexone, lorcaserin and liraglutide), by distribution channel (retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy and online pharmacy), by age group (pediatric and adult) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and RoW) report on

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-anti-obesity-prescription-drugs-market

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include F Hoffmann La Roche Ltd, Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, VIVUS, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim, Alizyme and Others.

Reasons to buy this report

Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs

Complete coverage of all the product type and applications segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2024.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business intelligence company that provides its clients with market information services, solutions, and reports. The intelligence reports include qualitative as well as quantitative information, which are blended using forecasting models in order to project future market demand. Our panels of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), Analysts, and Consultants use numerous data gathering tools in order to provide you with detailed information on the market as well as a preview of its projected growth. Our repository includes the largest and most credible databases, through which we determine various qualitative and quantitative parameters of the market to provide you with an in-depth business intelligence report.

Infinium Global Research reports and consulting services cover numerous sectors, which include healthcare, chemicals, materials, energy, packaged goods, food and beverages, technology, and communications. These reports provide readers with market insights and detailed analysis of market segments to possible micro levels. Our reports, with stratified research methodology and wider scope of analysis, provide clients with crucial insights and information to meet their every requirement.

Contact Us:

Infinium Global Research

Goyal Shinde Park, Bhau Patil Road,

Bopodi, Pune-411 020.

U.S. + Canada Toll Free: 1-800-638-0796

Website: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com