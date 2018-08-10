Cosmo Films Ltd Net Revenue up 24% at Rs 517.6 crore

Company’s Net revenue in Q1 FY19 increased by 24% to Rs 517.6 crore from Rs 418 crore in Q1 FY 18; Profit after tax was Rs 10.1 crore in first quarter of FY 19 ; During this period company achieved EPS of Rs 5.3 crores.

Cosmo Films Limited, a global leader in films for packaging, labelling & lamination applications and synthetic paper today declared its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

In Q1FY19,net revenue increased by 24% due to pass through of increase in raw material prices,increase in sales volumeand better sales mix.While commodity film marginsremained subdued, the company achieved higher EBITDA from enhanced operational efficiencies, volume increase and a better sales mix.

Commenting on the financial performance of the company Mr. Pankaj Poddar, CEO, Cosmo Films Ltd. said, “The Company remainsconsistent in its approach by focusing on internal efficiencies such as lines productivity, better sourcing andimproving the sales mix. Improvement in overseas subsidiaries operations has also started yielding results.”