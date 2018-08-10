Innovation Benchmarking in Conductive silicone rubbers Market

Conductive silicone rubbers are conductive compounds possessing strong elasticity, high flexibility, and enhanced mechanical properties. They exhibit excellent thermal and electrical conductance. Furthermore, they exhibit resistance to heat, cold, and other adverse weather conditions. As compared to a conventional metallic conductor, conductive silicone rubber is highly flexible and resistant to corrosion owing to its low density and high elasticity. Usage of conductive silicone rubber provides excellent electromagnetic shielding effect along with protection from electrostatic discharge in its electrical applications.

Read report overview at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/conductive-silicone-rubber-market.html

Conductive silicone rubbers are prepared by curing silicone rubbers at room temperature. Silicone rubbers are manufactured by silicones that are the polymer of silicon, containing carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, and other elements at times. Conductive fillers are added during the curing process to impart conductive properties in silicone rubbers. Several types of conductive fillers such as carbon fibers, carbon black, copper fibers, and nickel-coated graphite are used as reinforcement agents in conductive silicone rubbers. The silicone rubber that is manufactured can be molded into various shapes such as sheets and strips based on commercial requirement.

Request to view PDF Brochure at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14495

Global Conductive Silicone Rubber Market: Trends

Conductive silicone rubbers are widely used in several end-user industries due to their thermal and electrical conductivity properties. End-user industries such as electrical, electronics, automotive, defense & aerospace, and heavy industrial machineries experience broad usage of conductive silicone rubber. Electrically conductive silicone rubber is used in wires, cables, EMI shielding gaskets, and ESD shielding applications in electrical and electronics industries. Conductive silicone rubbers are used in EMP protection and wave guide application. They are used in military and aerospace equipment owing to their EMI shielding effects. Silicone rubber is used in car engines and wiring harness in the automotive industry. It is also used in automotive to detect the presence of deformation. Heavy machinery equipment required in the oil & gas industry also uses conductive silicone rubbers as thermal management material. They provide thermal conductance coupled with flexible electronic encapsulation. Furthermore, conductive silicone rubber is potentially employed in several electronic consumer goods and healthcare equipment among others. It is also applied in electrodes that are used in medical equipment and ceramic oscillators.

Global Conductive Silicone Rubber Market: Regional Outlook

The global conductive silicone rubber market has witnessed prospective growth in the recent years. Additionally, the market is projected to experience significant growth rate in the next few years. Asia Pacific dominated the market for conductive silicone rubber in the past few years. Rising economy coupled with increased purchasing capacity in countries such as China, India, and South Korea enabled enormous growth of electronic, electrical, and automotive industries. This, in turn, resulted in substantial growth of the conductive silicone rubber market. North America also held substantial share of the global conductive silicone rubber market in 2014. Growth in major end-user industries in developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada has driven demand for conductive silicone rubber. North America is likely to experience steady growth during the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to be emerging markets for conductive silicone rubber in the next few years. Developing countries such as Brazil and Saudi Arabia are expected to be potential markets for conductive silicone rubber during the forecast period due to strong demand from electrical, electronic, automotive industries.

Developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, and South Africa have witnessed promising growth of major end-user industries in the past few years. This in turn, is likely to fuel demand for conductive silicone rubber in next few years. Increasing demand for lightweight and high-end automotive is estimated to boost the market for conductive silicone rubber in the next few years. Furthermore, expansion of the oil & gas industry in Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a key driver for the conductive silicone rubber market.

Global Conductive Silicone Rubber Market: Companies Operating in the Market

Key manufacturers of conductive silicone rubber include Dow Corning Corporation, KCC Corporation, Momentive, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Specialty Silicone Products, Inc., and Wacker Chemie AG.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com