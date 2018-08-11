Hand Tools Market to Develop Rapidly by 2022

Applications of hand tools in multiple industries including automotive, construction, and home refurbishing is growing consistently. Across the globe, rapid industrialization is expected to create stable opportunities for the hand tools market. With the flourishing automobile industry, demand for hand tools is likely to grow. In addition, the rising importance of the automotive repair and maintenance services is fuelling the adoption of hand tools. Improving economic scenario and increased per capita income have led consumers to spend in real estate as well as home refurbishing and renovation activities, where hand tools play a major role.

The hand tools market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2027. The aforementioned insights are according to the report, titled “Hand Tools Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”, added to the comprehensive repository of XploreMR recently.

Although hand tools play a vital role in industrial as well as construction sector, the emergence of power tools and their ease of use and efficiency will confine the adoption of hand tools in the foreseeable future. The era of automation is further encouraging the use of power tools impounding the growth of the hand tools market during the review period.

Hand Tools Market: Scope of the Report

The hand tools market report provides the reader with a comprehensive analysis of the market. Against the backdrop of an in-depth research study, based on historical analysis, valuable insights and market projections, the report delivers a thorough industry scenario. The inclusion of in-detailed analysis regarding market drivers, trends, growth opportunities, as well as challenges, can enable readers to fathom the historic, present, and future market projections.

A systematic segmentation of the report provides the readers with a seamless reading experience and understanding of the hand tools market. A separate section has been devoted to each segment of the report were each section discusses the assessed regional market scenario. Starting from the executive summary to the competitive landscape, the report serves as a veritable guide for the market stakeholders interested in the progress of the hand tools market.

Hand Tools Market: Research Methodology

A systematic and sophisticated research methodology has been applied in this report to derive the market outlook in terms of value and volume. Backed by an exhaustive primary as well as secondary research the market performance is forecasted. For the primary research, resources included a thorough study of the reputable paid sources, industry body databases, and trade journals whereas secondary research constituted interviews, observations, and surveys of the seasoned analysts working in the hand tools market domain.

The market attractiveness index is prepared by analyzing demand-supply trends and import-export dynamics of the hand tools market across different regional countries. In the last segment of the competitive landscape, a dashboard view of key players in the hand tools market, discussion on their revenue generation, product innovation, management information, and key financials have been discussed. Business strategies including mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnership performed by key market players are offered to assist the readers in identifying future opportunities in the hand tools market.

