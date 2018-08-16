Cloud Application Security Market by Company Profile, Product Specifications, Capacity, Production Value and Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

Companies such Microsoft Corporation (U.S), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S), Fortinet, Inc. (U.S), Symantec Corporation (U.S), Bitglass Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (U.S), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S), are the leading providers of cloud application security in the global market. In 2017, Oracle Corporation has delivered next-generation cloud applications to enhance cloud services across the world. With this innovation in cloud applications, the company is planning to empower business such as customer experience, finance, human resource, and supply chain professionals.

The artificial intelligence is driving the Cloud Application Security Market growth to the large extent. With the rising security breaches, companies are targeting to overcome compliance and maintaining strong regulations and compliance requirements among the organizations. The security infrastructure and critical cloud applications are driving cloud application security market from the last few years. There is a number of cloud application security solutions including data protection, cloud application discovery, analytics and reporting, threat protection, and others which are boosting the market growth of cloud application security in the forthcoming years.

The global cloud application security market is expected to grow at USD ~12 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of ~14% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global cloud application security market: Microsoft Corporation (U.S), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S), Fortinet, Inc. (U.S), Symantec Corporation (U.S), Bitglass Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (U.S), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S), Proof point Inc. (U.S), Netskope Inc. (U.S), Censor Net Ltd. (U.K), Cipher Cloud (U.S), Skyhigh Networks (U.S), IBM Corporation (U.S), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Zscaler (U.S), McAfee, Inc. (U.S), and Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S) among others.

Segmentation:

The global cloud application security market is segmented into component, organization size, vertical, and region. The component is further segmented into solutions. The solution is sub-segmented into data protection, cloud application discovery, analytics and reporting, and threat protection. Furthermore, the data protection is sub-segmented into encryption, data loss prevention, identity and access management. The cloud application discovery segment is further classified into risk assessment, cloud application database. The analytics and reporting is segmented into cloud usage analytics and anomaly detection, log management. The threat protection is segmented into security information and event management, malware detection and prevention. The services includes consulting service, support services, training and education service and other. The organization size are segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprise. The vertical are segmented BFSI, government and defense, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of cloud application security market is studied for the region such as Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India), North America (the U.S., Mexico, Canada), Europe (the U.K, Germany) and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions of the world in terms of market share. The cloud application security market in this region has a huge demand due to the increasing rate of cloud security infrastructure, which is propelling the market growth to a large extent. The cloud application security market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India is an emerging cloud application security market, which is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Intended Audience:

Cloud application security companies

Cloud application security providers

Technical universities

System integrators

Managed Security Service Providers

Professional service providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

