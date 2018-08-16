Edupliance announces a webinar titled, “Dispute Resolution Issues with Construction Contracts” attendees will understand the different dispute resolution processes, discuss the benefits and disadvantages of litigation. The event will be held LIVE on Tuesday, Aug 28, from 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, EST / 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM PST.

Disputes between the parties to a construction contract are a common occurrence. It is generally to the benefit of all parties to the dispute to seek the most inexpensive method to fairly resolve the dispute and provide some assurance on the type of damages that are recoverable by a party.

This session will enable the attendee to evaluate the options for dispute resolution and determine which is the best procedure for the company to adopt, and which provide the best protection to the company, whether an owner, designer, contractor or subcontractor.

The 60-minutes webinar will be conducted by Mr. John A. Snow commenced his legal practice in Salt Lake City, Utah, in May of 1973. Since 1990, He has practice consists of general civil litigation, including general commercial, professional malpractice, construction and insurance coverage and defense. Mr. Snow has been designated in The Best Lawyers’ in America as Lawyer of the Year 2012 in the specialties of Litigation, Real Estate, and Construction Law, and in 2015 and 2018 in the area of Legal Malpractice – Defense. In 2016, he was designated Lawyer of the Year in Litigation-Banking and Finance.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• The benefits and disadvantages of arbitration

• The benefits and disadvantages of required mediation • A comparison of the various avenues for dispute resolution

• Available contractual variation on the use of arbitration and litigation

• Contractual provisions to limit or expand potential recoverable damages

• Burden of proof of damages

• Limitation on consequential damages

• Liquidated damages

• The benefits and disadvantage for the inclusion of an attorney’s fees provision

