Clarion Safety Systems Performs Safety Label Assessments to Reduce Liability Risk and Improve Safety

With safety standards constantly changing, it is important to have up-to-date safety labels. Businesses can turn to Clarion Safety Systems to find out if their safety labels meet current standards.

[MILFORD, 8/17/2018]—Clarion Safety Systems, a premier manufacturer and designer of visual safety solutions, performs safety label assessments to help clients improve their safety procedures and minimize their risk of liability in case of accidents. Using its expertise in safety labels, the company makes sure clients’ safety signs are up-to-date and comply with the latest ISO and ANSI standards.

The Safety Label Assessment Process

When clients ask Clarion Safety Systems for a safety label assessment, the company performs the following:

• Evaluates the labels and see if they meet ISO, ANSI, and OSHA standards

• Looks at the labels’ durability requirements and anticipated environment of use

• Provides best-practice recommendations

The company works closely with its clients to understand their products and processes and suggests label solutions that address their needs.

Product Safety Label Systems

Organizations can supplement their safety label assessment request by getting safety label systems. The label systems of Clarion Safety Systems help protect people from death or injury, reduce the potential for expensive lawsuits, and prevent problems related to non-compliance with both international and national standards.

About Clarion Safety Systems

Clarion Safety Systems is a visual safety solutions company that helps clients in over 180 industries across the globe to make their premises and products safe. The Pennsylvania-based company provides a comprehensive selection of custom and standard safety products, such as machinery safety labels, safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems, valve and pipe identification markings, and environmental safety signs.

The company continues to play a major role in the writing and development of national and international standards for safety labels, markings, and signs. It is a longtime member of the American Society of Safety Engineers (ASSE), a professional safety organization dedicated to protecting people, the environment, and property.

Go to their website at https://www.clarionsafety.com/ for more information.