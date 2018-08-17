Cosmetic Surgery Market Global Segmentation and Major key Players Analysis 2023

Market Scenario:

Plastic surgery is a special segment of surgery field which is involved in the restoration, reconstruction, or alteration of the human body so as to enhance the body’s appearance. The market for cosmetic surgery is driven by

Social and cultural factors such as influence of media, fashion and film industry, peer pressure for appearance and beauty, changing dimensions of beauty etc. The growth of the tourism industry and formation of tourism clusters such as Miami, Bangkok etc. has not only increased exposure to cosmetic surgeries but have also created a high point demand for these surgeries. The American society for aesthetic plastic surgery estimates that, for the year 2013, there was a 6.5% increase in the total number of cosmetic surgical procedures over 2012, with almost 1.9 million surgical procedures performed in 2013. Thus there has been rising trend of cosmetic surgeries with a hefty 40% growth with men

Health factors such as rise in obesity, accidents, the growing safety margin of cosmetic surgery, growing number of cosmetic surgery hospitals etc.

Technological factors such as development of advanced materials such as silicone implants etc.

Economic factors such as growing per capita income, falling cost of cosmetic surgeries etc.

Moreover factors restraining the market are non-essential nature of cosmetic surgery, social taboos against violation of body parts, high cost of cosmetic surgeries despite reduction etc.

Considering all these factors the market for cosmetic surgery is expected to reach $ 21.97 billion by the end of 2023, this market is projected to growing at a CAGR of ~7.8% during 2017-2023.

Key players of Global Cosmetic Surgery Market:

Key players profiled in the report are Johnson & Johnson, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Cutera, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Allergan, Inc., Genesis Biosystems, Inc. and others.

Segments:

The Global cosmetic surgery market is segmented on the basis of surgery type. Based on the surgery type, the market has been segmented as liposuction, eyelid and nose surgery, body contouring, facial reconstruction, cosmetic implants and others. The body contouring segment is further sub segmented into tummy tuck, breast lift, others. Similarly the cosmetic implants segment is sub segmented into breast augmentation, buttock implants, chin & cheek implants.

Regional analysis

US accounts for the maximum market share of the global cosmetic surgery market and the market is expected to increase continuously in coming years. This can be attributed to increasing pool of awareness and the growing acceptability of cosmetic surgery. Advancing technologies within the cosmetic surgery such as advanced silicone and polymer implants is also driving the market. However there is a definite shift of cosmetic surgery market to Asia pacific and Latin America with the most active part played by tourism industry.

