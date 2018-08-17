How to create a document management system

Meet John, a CEO of a company with traditional paper-based workflow. He is constantly losing the vital documents. As a result, his partners find it difficult to deal with such a disorganized person. On the top of that, the low productivity of the staff overwhelmed by the paperwork causes damage to company image. It is a gloomy picture. Is not it? However, there is no need to press the panic button. Three magical letters can make things better. These are DMS. Are you intrigued? Let’s discuss this magic bullet.

Reasons you need a document management system

Some creatives prefer the organized chaos. They say it inspires them to come up with the brightest ideas. However, concerning storing and retrieving the documents, the mess at the workplace is out of the question. The discipline and order prevail there. So if the search for a file turns into an intimidating quest, it is high time to equip your team with a stable DMS. It solves the following typical job-specific challenges caused by the abundance of paperwork.