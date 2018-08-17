Looking For Superior Quality Dried And Organic Dried Fruits And Ingredients? Instantia Offers You The Same!

Looking for natural food products that are good for health? There are companies that provide such healthy food products and if you are looking for one of the best companies then Instantia is a completely reliable option. The company is part of other group of companies and holds over more than 15 years of experience in this business of healthy food industry that serves customers with superior quality products beneficial for their health. The company looks for innovative processes to offer the best services to its clients to meet their expectations. While being located in Mexico City the company is known for offering best range of Mexico products for the world. Instantia has dedicated team of professionals associated with it who work for 365 days a year to offer best services in the industry. To more about this leading global natural food company in detail and the wide range of products it offers you can have a glance through the website.

The website clearly shows the three major broad product categories covered by the company that include dried fruits, ingredients and private label/final product. The dried fruits category has all natural dried fruits and nothing added to it. Ingredients category is about using all natural fruit ingredients and the private labeling is about designing the final products and packaging as per client request.

Among dried fruits category you can come across all natural 100% dried pineapple, 100% all natural crispy coconut, 100% natural dried mango and 100% all natural crispy apple chips as well. The ingredients category offers 100% apple fiber, 100% strawberry powder and 100% apple powder while the private labeling and delivering the final products is all about making final products according to client’s request, as the company has options for vertical as well as horizontal packaging option.

So, all those who are looking for options like dried mango, dried pineapple, dried banana, apple powder, organic dried mango, organic dried banana, organic dried pineapple and dried fruits as well as organic dried fruits must approach Instantia, as it shall satisfy your requirement completely.

For queries you can contact the company directly via email or phone call, as details are available for the same on the website.

PR Contact

7596 Eads Ave. Suite 230. La Jolla, CA 92037

Telephone: 8182985051

Mail: alejandro@solelyfruit.com

Website: www.usa.instantia.com