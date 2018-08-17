Market Intelligence Report on Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market 2018 – 2026

Scales are salts formations that have limited solubility and are partially insoluble in fluids. These salts get deposited on surfaces and precipitates in either soluble or insoluble form. Scales are usually caused by impurities being precipitated out of the fluids directly on surfaces or by suspension of particles in fluid that settles out on surfaces, becoming hard and adherent. Scale formations lead to inefficiency, increase in operation & maintenance cost, and loss of revenue due to downtime and outages. Anti-scaling chemicals are surface active materials that dislodges scaling salts by interfering the precipitation reactions. Anti-scaling chemicals have the property to distort crystal shapes of scaling salts resulting in soft non adherent scales. Anti-scaling chemicals adsorb crystals or colloidal particles and impart a high anionic charge that tends to prevent crystal formation. These chemicals are used in various industries for membrane & thermal desalination, municipal wastewater treatment, cooling & heating application, sugar evaporation, and detergents & cleansing products.

The global industrial anti-scaling chemicals market is primarily driven by the increase in demand for anti-scaling chemicals in chemical manufacturing and process industries. Scale formation can lead to expensive downtime and repairs, resulting for degradation in machine life. Rise in need of anti-scaling chemicals to tackle time and monetary losses in water-intensive industries is expected to boost the demand for industrial anti-scaling chemicals. Reverse osmosis (RO) and Nano-filtration (NF) are physical separation technologies used to remove contaminates and salts from liquid streams. Increase in demand for RO and NF membranes is anticipated to drive the global industrial anti-scaling chemicals market. Biodegradable substances also assist in inhibiting the inorganic scale deposits in water processing industries. Rise in focus on biodegradability is expected to propel the demand for industrial anti-scaling chemicals. Furthermore, development of green/biodegradable polymers for water scaling applications is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the industrial anti-scaling chemicals market during the forecast period. However, high material handling costs for anti-scaling chemicals is likely to hamper the industrial anti-scaling chemicals market in the near future.

Based on type, the industrial anti-scaling chemicals market can be segmented into polymer-based anti-scaling chemicals and phosphonate-based anti-scaling chemicals. The polymer-based anti-scaling chemicals segment held key share of the global industrial anti-scaling chemicals market in 2017. As synthesized green polymers-based anti-scaling chemicals are water soluble, biodegradable, non-toxic and avoid disturbing the taste, quality and purity of water, they are widely used in industries.

In terms of end-use industry, the industrial anti-scaling chemicals market can be divided into food & beverage, oil & gas, chemical processing, water & wastewater treatment, textile, and others. The water & wastewater treatment segment accounted for significant share of the global industrial anti-scaling chemicals market in 2017.

In terms of geography, the industrial anti-scaling chemicals market can be split into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace due to the presence of several end-user industries in countries such as China, Japan, and India. North America and Europe also constitute significant share of the industrial anti-scaling chemicals market owing to the substantial demand for biodegradable based anti-scaling chemicals in various end-use industries.

Key players operating in the global industrial anti-scaling chemicals market include Kemira, BWA Water Additives, AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, Solvay, Genesys, American Water Chemicals, Inc., and Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.

