NOVA Insurance Marketing Agency Emphasizes The Need For Local SEO

Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) August 17, 2018 – 321 Web Marketing, a NOVA insurance marketing agency, recently published a blog post explaining the importance of local SEO for insurance agencies. By using local SEO, insurance agencies can inform people who live in the agency’s service area about the services and insurance products available to them.

Most digital marketing techniques can easily be used to target potential clients near and far, and search engine optimization is no different. Through careful research and planning, insurance agencies can develop a marketing plan that helps them connect with residents in the surrounding area. Using local SEO can make your site more visible and also position your agency as an industry leader within your service area.

There are several local SEO techniques that can boost your site’s visibility. Content marketing based on keyword usage of potential clients in your target area can help increase the site’s ranking on search engine results pages, improving traffic and helping your site appear more credible. Accurate online citations — or online listings of your agency’s name, address, and phone number, make it easy for potential clients and search engines alike to find and trust your business. It’s also important to manage online reviews, as having a large amount of both positive and negative reviews helps prove your business’s authenticity to search engines. To further boost rankings, your website should be mobile-friendly and contain accurate, descriptive meta descriptions so that clients and search engines understand what they can expect to see on a page before they even click on the link. Finally, the effectiveness of all of these techniques should be monitored to determine their success and make changes if necessary. By setting measurable goals and tracking your agency’s progress in achieving them, you can strengthen your marketing efforts.

Consider hiring a digital marketing agency to help you develop and implement your local SEO marketing plan. 321 Web Marketing is a Northern Virginia-based agency that specializes in helping local businesses get the attention of new clients in their community. The agency can create content, update websites, and monitor the progress of a campaign to ensure that your insurance agency continues to grow. For more information or to schedule a free insurance marketing consultation, call 321 Web Marketing at 703-810-7557 or visit https://www.321webmarketing.com/. The agency is headquartered at 3925 Old Lee Highway, Suite 53-C, Fairfax, VA 22030.

