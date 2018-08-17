Travelodge Phoenix- Where Style Meets Comfort

This press release is about top-rated Travelodge Phoenix hotel where you can stay to experience royal comfort.

If you are passionate about traveling and exploring wonderful destinations, you are perhaps dreaming of running out of pages on your passport. Whether you have a good saving for your trips or are running on a tight budget, it is a good idea to look what a touring destination has to proffer before investing in a travel plan. Phoenix, without any doubt, is one of the dream destinations for all trek enthusiasts and has a surplus of options to offer for a great holiday.

It is a great mix of regal history, impressive art, architecture and natural beauty that never fails to amaze with its enormous charm. The culture brims with cheerfulness and the vibrant colors that it demonstrates are a delight to every visitor’s soul. The place suites all kinds of travelers, be it family travelers, grinds group, solo travelers or adventure lovers.

A magnificent city rich in its architecture, traditions, culture and gastronomy, a place which happily cohabits Salt River which is an amusement to witness once in a lifetime. One can experience the best museums, ancient buildings, highly appreciated information centers, the hustling bustling market streets, delicious local food and royal lodging facilities. Though, there are many types of Hotels in Phoenix, Travelodge is all about your comfort accommodation.

It is deemed at the top in the market of reputed hotels and motels. Short or long stay accommodation facilities are available according to the specific needs of the travelers. The hotel is located just a few miles away from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and major tourist attractions like Heard Museum, Phoenix Art Museum, Comerica Theater and lots more. This is the best place for sojourn for all those holidaymakers who are looking for the best hotel near phoenix convention center. Due to its convenient location, it is highly regarded by both leisure as well as business travelers.

The smoking and non-smoking rooms of the hotel give all the amenities and facilities that are essential to make any stay truly comfortable. The group in which Phoenix hotel rooms are divided are single queen bed room, double queen bed room, single king bed room and handicap double queen bed room for disabled people. To get more detailed information about this hotel, simply explore our user-friendly site now!

Contact Information –

Travelodge Downtown Phoenix

600 W. Van Buren St. Phoenix, AZ 85003

Phone: (602) 252-1706

Website: – www.phoenixmoteldowntown.com