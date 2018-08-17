Young astronauts get a chance to bring imagination to reality

Bangalore, August 17, 2018: Trio Tots, HSR Layout will be organizing a fun-filled Peek-a-boo into space event for the little astronauts. The event will be taking the young minds on a journey into the world of space. Participants will learn about the real-life space exploration and will build various models related to the space programmes. In the event, young kids will get a chance to participate in various stimulating and exciting activities such as Moon walk, Star gazing, Sensorial activities and Kinesthetic activities which will help them in better understanding the solar system, astronomers and rockets.

Take your young ones on an amazing journey through space in this open for all event this weekend.

Date: August 18, 2018

Age Group: 2-10 years

Timings: 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Venue: Trio Tots HSR Layout

Address: # No.82,15th Cross, 14th Main, Sector 4, HSR Layout, Bangalore-560034

For enquiry call: 9591998844 or email – hsr@trioschools.com