Birth Centenary of the Ninth President of India – Dr. Shanker Dayal Sharma

On the occasion of his 100th Birth Anniversary, the life and legacy of Late Dr. Shanker Dayal Sharma, the Ninth President of India, was commemorated with an evening of devotional songs at his residence, 23 Safdarjung Road.

Dr. Sharma’s family – wife Smt. Vimala Sharma, son Shri Ashutosh Dayal Sharma, and daughter Smt. Jaishree Sharma– hosted the function in honour of the former President of India. Political leaders and renowned personalities from various fields were present to pay homage and floral tributes to the late President.

Brief Profile:

Dr. Shanker Dayal Sharma was born in Bhopal, India on 19thAugust, 1918.

Dr. Sharma pursued higher education at Agra University and Lucknow University. He studied Law at the University of Cambridge, and joined the Bar from Lincoln’s Inn, London. He also earned a fellowship at Harvard University, USA. Soon after returning to India, he joined the Indian National Congress. Dr. Sharma’s involvement in the national movement for Independence led to his arrest, and he was imprisoned for eight months in Bhopal Jail.

Post 1947, Dr. Sharma was active in independent India’s political setup and held numerous political offices at the state and national levels. He served as President of the Bhopal State Congress Committee (1950–52) and was Chief Minister of Bhopal state (1952–56). From 1956 to 1971,Dr. Sharma was a member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He was first elected to the LokSabha in 1971. In 1972 he was the first person from Madhya Pradesh to be elected President of the Congress Party, and served in that position for two years. He was also the first Union Cabinet Minister from Madhya Pradesh when he served as Minister of Communications (1974–77). Dr. Sharma served as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh (1984), Punjab (1985), and Maharashtra (1986) before being elected the Vice President of India in 1987, and finally the President of India in 1992.

Dr. Shanker Dayal Sharma passed away on 26thDecember, 1999.