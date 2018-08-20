Building and Construction Plastics Market Future Demand, Growth, Share and Analysis with forecast 2019

Light weight, energy efficiency, high molecular weight, and poor thermal and electric conductivity are some of the factors that make plastics widely useful in the field of construction. Transparency Market Research studies the global building and construction plastics market in a detailed market research study, titled “Building and Construction Plastics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 – 2019”.According to the report, the global building and construction plastics market is expected to develop at a 7.1% CAGR between 2013 and 2019. The market had an estimated value of US$35.92 billion in 2012 and is projected to rise to US$57.51 billion by 2019.

The flourishing construction industry in countries such as Brazil, India, and China is the chief driver of the global building and construction plastics market. Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles in developing economies are also leading to increased demand from the building and construction plastics market. However, the market is expected to suffer from reduced demand for many traditional plastics owing to growing environmental concerns. This factor, however, is expected to create new growth opportunities for the market in the form of biobased and biodegradable plastics.

The report broadly segments the global building and construction market according to three criteria: product types, applications, and key regional markets. Various product types of building and construction plastics studied in the report include acrylics, polystyrene (PS), thermoplastic elastomers (TPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyurethanes (PU), and composite materials. Key application areas studied in the report include door fittings, pipes and ducts, roofing, water proofing, cladding, and insulation. Geography-wise, the global building and construction plastics market is segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Of the various types of building and construction plastics studied in the report, the segment of PVC plastics observed the highest share of demand, nearly 35%, in the overall market in 2012, followed by the market segment of composite materials. Over the report’s forecast period, the market segment of acrylics is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global building and construction plastic market.Of the key end-use application segments of the market studied in the report, the segment of pipes and ducts dominated the global market for building and construction plastics, with a 30% market share in 2012. Over the forecast period, too, this market segment is expected to remain the leading application segment of the global building and construction plastics market.

