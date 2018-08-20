Clinical Trial Supply and Logistic for Pharmaceutical Market: Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Clinical Trial Supply and Logistic for Pharmaceutical Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistic for Pharmaceutical Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Clinical Trial Supply and Logistic for Pharmaceutical.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Clinical Trial Supply and Logistic for Pharmaceutical Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistic for Pharmaceutical Market are FedEx, Pamplona Capital Management, Movianto, Catalent, Inc, Patheon and Fisher Clinical Services, Inc. According to report the global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistic for Pharmaceutical Industry Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.16% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.In 2016, it was worth USD 15.1 billion and it is anticipated to reach USD 26.2 billion by 2024.

Pharmaceutical service organizations offer varieties of services to drug developers or other clinical trial sponsors (such as contract research organizations, healthcare providers) that consist of crucial part of clinical trial supply chain. From the same perspective, Infinium Global Research has figured out three core segments- clinical trial logistics and distribution services, clinical trial manufacturing and packaging services, and supply chain management services.

Rising number of clinical trial operations by pharmaceutical industries will likely to have positive impact on the clinical trial supply and logistics market. According to ClinicalTrials.Gov, the U.S. performs highest number of clinical trial operation per year. In addition, increasing number of contract research organizations (CMO), and healthcare providers, and emergence of contract research organizations are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, long clinical trial approval time, stringent regulatory policy would likely to restrain the growth of the market. Mergers and Acquisitions and R&D investments will enlighten the opportunities for global clinical supply and logistics market to grow in future.

North America accounted for the largest market share in the global market in 2016 and 2017. The growth in the region is mainly driven by increasing number of clinical trials, and presence of top CRO and CMO in North America region. Emerging markets of Asia-Pacific are expected to augment the growth in the global market over the forecast period owing to rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry, emergence of CROs and CMOs in Asia Pacific region.

The clinical trial supply and logistics market is dominated by few big players such as Patheon (part of Thermo Fisher Scientific), Pamplona Capital Management, DHL, World Courier accounting for nearly 70% share in the world market in 2017. Moreover, large players look to acquire other companies to consolidate their market position. The clinical trial supply and, logistics market has experienced nearly 50% incidences of M&A and Joint ventures or collaborations as expansion strategies.

Segment Covered

The report on global clinical trial supply and logistic for pharmaceutical industry market cover sector segment. On the basis of sector the global clinical trial supply and logistic for pharmaceutical industry market is categorized into clinical trial manufacturing services, clinical trial logistics and distributions services and clinical trial supply chain management. Furthermore, the clinical trial manufacturing service is categorized into clinical trial packaging services and other services. On the other hand, the clinical trial logistics and distribution service is classified into clinical trial cold chain logistics and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global clinical trial supply and logistic for pharmaceutical industry market such as, DHL International GmbH, World Courier, Marken, The Almac Group, FedEx, Pamplona Capital Management, Movianto, Catalent, Inc, Patheon and Fisher Clinical Services, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global clinical trial supply and logistic for pharmaceutical industry market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of clinical trial supply and logistic for pharmaceutical industry market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the clinical trial supply and logistic for pharmaceutical industry market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the clinical trial supply and logistic for pharmaceutical industry market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

