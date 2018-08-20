The Hospice of the Calumet Area Helps Families of Individuals with Life-Limiting Illness

Families and loved ones of patients with life-limiting illnesses receive emotional support through The Hospice of the Calumet Area’s bereavement and stress and anxiety management programs.

[MUNSTER, 08/20/2018] — The Hospice of the Calumet Area provides family-centric hospice care, focusing not only on the emotional, physical, and spiritual needs of the patient, but also on supporting their loved ones throughout the experience. The non-profit organization ensures that family members receive emotional, social, and spiritual support to ease their heartache.

Extensive Bereavement Program for Family Members

The bereavement program of the Hospice of the Calumet Area gives grieving family members the support they need to assist in the healing process. The hospice’s program includes educational materials on grief and bereavement, telephone support, monthly mailings, and referrals to community services.

“Healing Hearts,” the hospice’s grief support program, is open for children and teenagers, too. The Hospice of the Calumet Area helps children and teenagers process their emotions. The programs provide the participants with a safe and comfortable environment to share their experience and connect with other young people who have gone through similar events.

Counseling and Assistance from Social Workers

The Hospice of the Calumet Area employs social workers as part of its team of professionals. They help facilitate family discussions to address concerns or fears and assist in planning for future needs. The social workers may also provide the family assistance with funeral planning.

The organization’s social workers help adults, teenagers, and children to manage their stress, anxiety, or grief. Moreover, they provide family members with necessary social support, through the hospice or community, to cope with their loved one’s death.

About Hospice of the Calumet Area

The Hospice of the Calumet Area is a trusted hospice care provider in Illinois, with almost 40 years of experience in the industry. The Medicare-certified, non-profit organization offers personal care and homemaking assistance to patients with life-limiting illnesses. It is a proud member of the Hospice-Veteran Partnership and works closely with clinics and hospitals affiliated with the Department of Veteran’s Affairs.

For more information or inquiries, please visit http://www.hospicecalumet.org/.