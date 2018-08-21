Healthcare Games and Simulation Market Will Observe a Phenomenal Growth by 2027: Industry Affirmations by MRFR

The study report worldwide Healthcare Games and Simulation Market covers the market analysis for the regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific/ Southeast Asia and Row and country analysis of China, Japan, and India focusing on top manufacturers in world market and the market share they hold including their contribution to the market growth

Market Scenario:

Global Healthcare Games and Simulation Market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Healthcare games and simulation are considered to be one of the fastest growing technologies globally. Healthcare simulation is the advanced methodology for the education and training of the healthcare professionals through the use of advanced educational technology. Numerous factors such as growing population, new technological advancements, growing focus on patient safety, increasing mortality rate due to medical errors and benefits of simulation over traditional learning are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the assessment period. Despite the drivers, the high cost of healthcare simulators can hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Healthcare Games and Simulation Market Top Key Players:

Laerdal Medical AS

Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc.

CAE, Inc.

3D Systems Inc.

Surgical Science Sweden AB

Simulab Corporation

Limbs & Things, Ltd.

Simulaids, Inc.

Mentice AB

Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd.

MedaPhor Ltd.

Segmentation:

The Global Healthcare Games and Simulation Market has been segmented into healthcare simulation products and services, healthcare game types, software, and end-user.

The market on the basis of healthcare simulation products and services has been segmented into anatomical models, web-based simulation, and simulation training services. The anatomical models segment has been further segmented into patient monitors, task trainers, interventional/surgical simulators, endovascular simulators, ultrasound simulators, dental simulators, and eye simulators. The patient simulators have been further segmented into high fidelity, medium fidelity, and low fidelity. Further, the interventional/surgical simulators have been segmented into laparoscopic surgical simulators, gynecology simulators, cardiovascular simulators, arthroscopic surgical simulators, and others. The simulation training services segment has been segmented into vendor-based training, educational societies, and custom consulting services.

The market on the basis of healthcare games has been segmented into serious games, fitness games, and others.

The market, by software type, has been segmented into virtual tutors, performance recording software, and preoperative planning software.

On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into academic institutes, hospitals, and others.

The market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The healthcare games and simulation market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The European healthcare games and simulation market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, U.K, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

The healthcare games and simulation market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The healthcare games and simulation market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Market Summary:

Geographically, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global healthcare games and simulation market. The market growth in this region is attributed to the increasing adoption of healthcare simulation by the medical universities and training centers, the presence of a well-established healthcare system, and increasing number of deaths due to medical errors. According to an article published in Johns Hopkins Magazine, more than 250,000 deaths per year are due to medical error in the US.

Europe is expected to be the second largest market in the globe owing to the growing emphasis on computer-based learning through simulation, continuous innovation in technology, growing demand for non-invasive technologies, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market owing to the presence of a huge patient population, increasing disposable income, and growing healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the countries such as China, India, and Japan are continuously involved in technological advancements is likely to contribute to the growth of the market.

The Middle East & Africa account for the lowest market share in the global healthcare games and simulation market due to low development, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities in developing economies in this region.

