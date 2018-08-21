Healthcare IoT Security industry analysis and forecast to 2023

Namely Healthcare IoT Security Market Report has Been Published by Market Research Future Which Covers All the Geographical Locations with Demand, Trend Analysis with near about Forecasted results and Also Covers the Market Expectations.

Market Synopsis:

The internet of things (IoT) in the healthcare sector has availed the storage and exchange of data with the help of the technologically advanced devices. This has reduced the errors caused due to manual interference. The cloud storage benefit has increased the concern regarding the security of the electronic health records. Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently published a report asserting the global healthcare IoT security market is expanding at a rapid pace. The current value of the global healthcare IoT security market is USD 4.8 Bn and will reach USD 15.82 Bn at an impressive CAGR of 22% during the forecast period of 2013-2022.

Global Healthcare IoT Security Market: Competitive Analysis

The prominent players of the global healthcare IoT security market are IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Sophos Group Plc., Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Inc., and others.

The increasing investment in research and development by the players is triggering competition in the global healthcare IoT security market. In February 2018, Intel Corporation launched a security issue update that is compatible to various platforms which are being made available through various OEM firmware updates. This update protects the users against the security exploits disclosed by Google Project Zero.

The strategic mergers and acquisitions among the players of the global healthcare IoT security market are leading to the expansion of this market.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The increasing rate of cybercrime in the healthcare sector is acting as a major driving force for the expansion of the global healthcare IoT market. The vulnerability of the data in cloud storage of the healthcare sector is inducing demand for highly efficient and reliable security solutions in this sector. The rapidly increasing identity theft and insurance and prescription frauds in the healthcare sector have created an emergence of a strong healthcare IoT security solution, which is fueling the expansion of the healthcare IoT security market. The increasing adoption of automation and growing awareness regarding the security threats is inclining the end-users towards the incorporation of efficient security solutions in the healthcare sector.

The rise in research and development expenditure by the service providers, increasing integration of devices in internet ecology, concerns about the potentials of hacking IoT devices and increase in demand for highly effective security solutions is fueling the growth of the global healthcare IoT security market. However, lack of trained professionals, limited bandwidth and connectivity issues and lack of legal framework are likely to impact the expansion of the global healthcare IoT security market, negatively.

Global Healthcare IoT Security Market: Segmental Analysis

The global healthcare IoT security market has been segmented on the basis of components, applications, and end-users. On the basis of components, the healthcare IoT market is segmented into hardware, software, network and others. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into monitoring and telemedicine, clinical operation and imaging, and workflow optimization. Based on end-users, the healthcare IoT market is segmented into healthcare providers, patients, research laboratories and government.

Global Healthcare IoT Security Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of regions, the global healthcare IoT security market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share in the global healthcare IoT security market due to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and rapid adoption of healthcare IoT in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to project the fastest growth of the healthcare IoT security market during the forecast period. The increasing data privacy and security concerns among the healthcare organizations and patients are driving the healthcare IoT security market in the rest of the world.

