Warriors Village Celebrated 1st Anniversary with Jashn-e-Azadi

Gurugram: On the occasion of Independence Day, a refine farm based brand, Warriors Village celebrated their first anniversary with a grand event “Jashn-e-Azaadi” on 15th August, in Gurugram. The event was organized for the general public and customers of Warriors village. To give an experience full of our rural & cultural heritage many great adventurous activities were also there like rock climbing, wall climbing, Zip line, tire wall climbing, tension rope, pool party, live pot making, kite flying competition, mehendi artist etc.

Spread over in 15acres, Warriors Village Farm, gives you the bliss of satisfaction on sustenance with the responsibility of supporting your desires and you will understand the reason behind this Farmhouse “Farm-to-Table-Tip-to-Tail”. Also features seasonal and admirable atmosphere. To add more deliciousness to the event, food at the place is made in completely home cooked style. And what sets this place apart is the menu which is curated by Demiurgic Hospitality, Gurugram based a professional F&B and catering company. At the event people relished right from Bajre ki roti, lehsun chutney, kadhi, sarso ka saag to moong daal ki pakodi, paranthas and agra ki aloo roti.

“At Warriors Village Farms we provide a trip down the memory lanes of your childhood. It’s a place for urban dwellers who seek solitude and peace far from maddening cities, which are looking for authentic rural experiences to refresh their memories. Not many people have experienced before, destinations in rural parts of India with untouched natural beauty and serenity, where an earthy way of life can still be experienced”, says Jitender Thakran, founder, Warriors Village Farms, Gurugram.

The event was witnessed by more than 500 people including local politicians, families, bike rider groups, Fashion Influencers, Food & travel Influencers. Few known people from the industry were Fashion Expert Mallaica Chatterjee, Celebrity Chef Gautam Chaudhry, Masterchef Siddarth Talwar, Fashion Stylist Sonalika Singh & Purty Samaddar, F&B Entrepreneur Nitish Jha, Prabhjot Singh and many more.