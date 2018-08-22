Agricultural Testing Market is expected to reach worth USD 6700 Million by 2023, globally.

In the year 2018, Global Agricultural testing Market was valued at USD 5030 Million. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 6700 Million at pace of 5.9% CAGR.

Agricultural testing can be defined as the process to examine different samples like soil, seed, water and other elements to determine quality and contamination level. These tests help to analyze the related inputs and resources which are to be supplemented for better plant growth. Agriculture testing also helps in determining composition, and other characteristics such as the pH level or acidity of the given sample. Agriculture testing plays an important role as it helps to trace the elements and identify the fertility level of soil in a given sample. These testing are rapidly growing in agriculture and farming sector across the globe. Agricultural testing help farmers, environmental agencies, and others to improve agricultural productivity and decline risk of crop failures.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Agricultural testing market is driven due to factors like increasing of local testing facilities and laboratories, rising government regulations and legitimizations relating to environmental safety, increasing demand for agribusiness in the developing countries, growing investments for R&D activities, advancement of technologies in agriculture sector, improving agricultural testing methods & techniques. However, high cost associated in agricultural testing is the major restraining factor for Global Agricultural testing market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Agricultural testing market has been primarily divided into Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America. North America holds the largest market share in the Global Agriculture Testing market followed by Europe due to increased awareness about the benefits of testing, advancement of technologies, and increasing investments in agricultural testing. Asia-Pacific regions like India, China, and Brazil are rapidly growing due to technological advancements, increasing population, and increasing government initiatives to improve agricultural sector, which is expected to witness high growth rate for Agricultural Testing Market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Global Agricultural testing market are Eurofins Scientific, R J Hill Laboratories Ltd., Apal Agricultural Laboratory, Intertek Group Plc, bioMerieux S.A., SCS Global Services, Charm Sciences Inc., 3M Company, TUV Nord Group, BioControl Systems Inc, Neogen Corporation, Bureau Veritas S.A., Agilent Technologies, Inc., EXOVA, Idexx Laboratories, ALS Limited, and Biolumix.