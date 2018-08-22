Engage PEO Recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the U.S. for Third Consecutive Year

Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA — Engage PEO, a professional employer organization providing HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the U.S., announced that for the third consecutive year, the company was named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. on Inc. Magazine’s 37th Annual Inc. 5000 list. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000, a fraction has made the list more than once and just one in four share Engage’s distinction of being a three-time honoree.

“Engage’s sustained business growth is a direct result of the unique solution it brings to its clients in the ever-changing workplace and compliance environment. By partnering with Engage, our clients can laser-focus on their own businesses and leave the HR issues to our specialized team of experts,” said Jay Starkman, CEO of Engage PEO. “Amongst the business community, the Inc. 5000 honor is regarded as a hallmark of entrepreneurial success, and we’re proud to have been listed for the third year in a row. It is a true testament of the excellence of the Engage team and the quality of our solution.”

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. According to Inc., the companies represented achieved a three-year average growth of more than 538 percent, created over 660 thousand jobs over the past three years, and generated revenue of more than $200 billion in 2017.

Engage PEO delivers comprehensive HR solutions to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. The company's superior service offering includes a full range of health and workers' compensation insurance products, payroll technology and tax administration, risk management services and advanced technology as part of an extensive suite of HR services. Engage PEO was recently awarded the designation of Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Engage PEO is also accredited by the Employer Services Assurance Corporation.

