Lennox Hill Ltd launches a Training module to complement its cloud-based document control and quality management software

Lennox Hill Ltd today announces the launch of a full Training module to extend the features available in its cloud-based isoTracker Quality Management software.

With the new Training module, a trainer can now easily construct a training event and schedule it to be taken by employees, suppliers or customers located anywhere in the world.

The Training module introduces features that make it possible to:

• train employees, suppliers and customers, as well as users of the isoTracker platform

• structure training events covering course material, tests and/or surveys

• use a range of course media, including documents, presentations, voice files and videos

• include test questions and survey questions in a range of formats

• schedule training events to run as a one off, on multiple dates or to recur at regular intervals

• automatically email notification of scheduled training events, with reminders at fixed intervals

• maintain full training records, including records of external training events, to enable tracking and compliance.

As with other isoTracker modules, the Training module integrates fully with the platform’s corrective and preventive action (CAPA) features. It also introduces the ability to create new features and deactivate default features which will gradually be rolled to other modules as these are upgraded in the future.

The Training module is in fact a major upgrade to the current Competency Testing module and the new features broaden it, add flexibility and improve its ease of use.

Christopher Stainow, Chief Executive of Lennox Hill Ltd, says, “This important upgrade adds a substantial number of new features to the Training module. A key new feature is the ability to train and to survey non-isoTracker users such as customers, employees or suppliers, which by itself builds upon isoTracker’s flexibility, ease-of-use and affordability.”

Stainow also says, “The plan is now to broaden the scope of isoTracker by adding new modules to the current four modules”.

In keeping with that objective, Lennox Hill also announced that it has started testing a new Non-Conformance module, which will fully integrate with the platform’s CAPA features. In addition, the company is developing a Risk module, which will work as a stand-alone module but can also integrate with the other isoTracker modules.

A 60-day FREE demo of Lennox Hill’s product offering is available on their website, https://www.isotracker.com.

About Lennox Hill

Operating out of London, UK and Madurai, India, Lennox Hill Ltd is a provider of hosted software solutions for the effective management of ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 processes. The current offering includes modules for document control, complaints management, audits, training and CAPA.

