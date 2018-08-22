Newborn Screening Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis 2023

A research study titled, “Newborn Screening Market by product, technology and test- global industry analysis and forecast to 2023” published by crystal market research.

The leading players in the market are Natus Medical Incorporated, Masimo, PerkinElmer, Covidien Ltd, Waters Corporation, Trivitron Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt Ltd and Applied Biosystems/MDS Sciex J.V. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Newborn Screening Market was worth USD 0.58 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.49 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.14% during the forecast period.

Developing neonatal populace base, rising instances of congenital diseases in newborns, ideal government programs and enactments, and technological progressions are foreseen to fill in as imperative drivers of the newborn screening market. Rising neonatal populace is one of the key market drivers. To avert this efforts are being taken by associations, for example, the WHO, CDC, Healthy Newborn Network, and so on, to instruct parents for the possible disorders and their indicative procedures. In expansion, government projects and enactments likewise make a positive domain to cultivate market development.

By Product:

Reagents

Instruments

By Technology:

Pulse oximetry

DNA assay

Tandem mass spectrometry

Enzyme based assay

Electrophoresis

Others

By Test Type:

CCHD

Dry blood spot test

Hearing screen

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Technology Outlook and Trend Analysis

Tandem mass spectrometry (TMS) is a progressed logical instrument used as a part of the research facilities which can examine body liquids and other body contaminants. Tandem mass spectrometry ruled the general market in 2014 inferable from appeal because of cost adequacy, higher applicability and technological up gradation. Tandem spectroscopy (MS/MS) is foreseen to develop at a tremendous CAGR over the figure time frame, because of its high capacity in diagnosing a variety of conditions in a single procedure.

Test Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

Dry blood spot tests ruled the general newborn screening market representing more than 45.0% of income. The collection of blood from newborn’s heel area in 24-48 hours of birth on the screening card for analysis of more than 50 conditions is named as heel stick or dried blood spot test (DBS). These screening cards are labeled using different codes and contain no extra identity data. Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) is one of the normally happening issues, which is screened using the beat oximeter based technology.

Regional Outlook –

North America held the biggest share of the newborn screening market inferable from the developing predominance of congenital disorders and implemented testing in all the 50 conditions of the country. Newborn screening program is diligently followed in every one of the conditions of North America. Asia Pacific is foreseen to witness lucrative development over the conjecture time frame because of, the existence of good medicinal services plans drafted by government organizations.

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Emerging Countries to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

….CONTINUED FOR TOC

