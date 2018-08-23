Adhesive Tapes Market By Manufacturers, Types And Applications, Regions, Forecast to 2023

Global Adhesive Tape Market – Overview:

Adhesive Tapes are used in various applications. Growing demand from packaging, construction, automotive, and healthcare industry is the primary driving factor of the adhesive tape market. The growing e-commerce and organized retail sector along with multiple usages of adhesive tapes across various industries are the key drivers of adhesive tapes market. The growing demand from healthcare, electronic, automotive, and construction is driving the global adhesive tapes market.

Adhesive tape manufacturers are witnessed investing in the advanced technology. The pressure-sensitive adhesives tapes provide easy labelling at low temperatures, and ultra-violet acrylate adhesives enable high aging resistance. Furthermore, the market is observing the demand for printed adhesive tapes because of the growing need to differentiate products for brand identification. On the other hand, specialty tape is the fastest-growing segment. Such tapes offer ease of handling, cost efficency, and high performance for applications such electronics, healthcare, automotive, packaging, and others.

Global Adhesive Tape Market – Key Players:

3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation,Lintec Corporation, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Intertape Polymer Group, Lintec Corporation, Shurtape Technologies LLC, Scapa Group Plc and Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG. are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global Adhesive Tape market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Global Adhesive Tape Market – Segments

Global Adhesive Tape Market is segmented in to 4 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation By Material : Comprises – Polypropylene, Paper, and Polyvinyl Chloride

Segmentation By Technology : Comprises – Hot Melt, Solvent, and others

Segmentation By Application : Comprises – Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Construction, Automotive, Consumer and others

Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Global Adhesive Tape Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global adhesive tape market in 2016. It is also expected to be the fastest growing region for the adhesive tape. Increase in industrialization, rising urbanized population, and growth in spending capacity are the factors driving the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific region. China is one of the leading markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Growth in construction, automotive, and retail sector is expected to fuel the demand of such tapes. Moreover, the country has witnessed increased investment in the technology which has resulted in various products across the tape line.

North America has also witnessed steady growth in the market in last many years. The market is expected to show similar growth in coming time. This along with concentration of many companies in the Adhesive Tape industry has led to the growth of the market.

