Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Share Analysis, Strategies, Revenue and Forecasts to 2023

Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market: By Types Monoclonal Antibodies, Linker, Product Adcertis, Kadcyla Technology Immunogen Technology, Immunomedics Technology, Applications Leukemia, Lymphoma End-Users Biotechnology Companies – Forecast 2023

Global Antibody Drug Conjugate – Market Scenario

The combine effect of targeting specific types of cells and the killing ability of cytotoxic drugs make this drug conjugate the ideal one for treatment of various cancers. The success of this technology has become possible only with increasing technological advancements.

The potential of a cytotoxic drug embedded in the antibody drug conjugate is increased by 100–1000 fold more than the potential of cytotoxic drug when it acts alone.

The advancement in the medical technology is driving the global market for antibody drug conjugates. Further over, preclinical research, the increasing research activities on antibody therapies, more research on advanced drug discoveries, increasing research on oncology diseases, the growing collaboration between research institutes, and biopharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies are acting as a fuel to the market and are expected to drive the market of antibody drug conjugates within the forecast period.

The global market of antibody drug conjugate is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 19% during the forecast period, 2017–2023.

Global Antibody Drug Conjugate – Key Players

Some major players in the global antibody drug conjugate market include Seattle Genetics (US), ImmunoGen, Inc. (US), Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), Genentech (US), Concortis Biotherapeutics (US), Agensys, Inc. (US), Antikor (UK), Immunomedics (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Celldex Therapeutics (US), Millennium Pharmaceuticals (US), AbbVie Inc. (US), Bayer HealthCare (Germany), Astellas Pharma/Agensys (Japan), Progenics Pharmaceuticals (US), Mersana Therapeutics (US), Synthon (US), Heidelberg Pharma (Germany), Oxford BioTherapeutics (US), and others.

Global Antibody drug conjugate Market – Highlights

Antibody drug conjugates are the targeted therapy for the treatment of people suffering with cancer. It is the important class of highly potent biopharmaceutical drugs, with intend to target and kill only cancer cells. Antibody drug conjugates have quality of sensitive discrimination between healthy and diseased tissue.

It represent an innovative therapeutic application that combines the unique, high specificity, properties and anti-tumor activity of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that are tumor-specific but not sufficiently cytotoxic. According to National Instituted of Health (NIH) it has been found that in 2016, a projected 1,685,210 new cases of cancer will be detected in the United States and 595,690 individuals will die from the disease which further increases the growth of the market.

Global Antibody Drug Conjugate – Segmentation

The global antibody drug conjugate market is segmented on the basis of type, product, technology, application, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the global antibody drug conjugate market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, linker, drug/toxin, and others.

On the basis of application, the global antibody drug conjugate market is segmented into leukemia, prostate cancer, kidney cancer, pancreas cancer, ovary cancer, glioblastoma, lung cancer, colon cancer, breast cancer, skin cancer, solid tumors, multiple myeloma, lymphoma, and other cancers. The leukemia segment is further divided into Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL), and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL).

On the basis of product, the global antibody drug conjugate market is segmented into Adcertis, Kadcyla, and others.

On the basis of technology, the global antibody drug conjugate market is classified into ImmunoGen technology, Seattle Genetics technology, Immunomedics technology, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the global antibody drug conjugate market is classified into hospitals, specialized cancer centers, academic research institutes, biotechnology companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and others.

Global Antibody Drug Conjugate – Intended Audience

Antibody drug conjugate manufacturing companies

Suppliers and distributors of antibody drug conjugate

Healthcare service providers

Health insurance players

Research and consulting firms

Medical research institutes

Venture capitalists

Community centers

Global Antibody Drug Conjugate – Regional Analysis

The global antibody drug conjugate market consists of four regions, namely, America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Americas dominated the global antibody drug conjugate market owing to the technological innovation, advancement in manufacturing processes, contribution of nanotechnology for developing Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC). There are only three antibody drug conjugates that have received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The US is the largest market among other countries such as Mexico, Canada, and others. Though, this technology is being developed by many large pharmaceutical companies, the success rate is of developing an ADC very less and lies with very few companies.

The European antibody drug conjugate market is the second largest market followed by the Asia Pacific regions.

Asia Pacific is the emerging market in the global antibody drug conjugate market. The rising awareness among consumers along with growing government initiatives are driving the antibody drug conjugate market in this region. There are many products under the pipeline. These developments are carried out under license agreements.

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, By Type

Chapter 7. Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, By Application

Chapter 8. Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, By Product

Chapter 9. Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, By Technology

Chapter 10. Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, By End-User

Chapter. 11 Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, By Region

Chapter 12 Company Landscape

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 MRFR Conclusion

Chapter 15 Appendix

