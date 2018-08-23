Can Physical Therapy Improve Quality of Life?

Physical therapy is the science of diagnosing and treating injuries or diseases by using mostly physical means. With the main aim being reducing pain and minimizing dysfunction by using medically accepted techniques.

So how can physical therapy be helpful in your case?

• Physical therapy can help you with reducing pain and eliminating pain. Therapies and treatments such as ultrasound and electrical simulation can help relieve pain and restore muscle and joint function and mobility.

• If physical therapy does its job in reducing pain and discomfort, a surgery may not be needed in your condition. Even if surgery is needed, you can greatly benefit from pre-surgery physical therapy. It helps you recover quickly post-surgery.

• Physical therapy has shown to improve mobility. If you are someone who has difficulty standing, walking or moving, despite what your age is physical therapy can be of great help for you. Stretching and strengthening exercise can be of great help when it comes to restoring movement.

• If you have suffered a stroke, you must know that it is common to lose some degree of function and movement after the stroke. With physical therapy, you can expect to strengthen the weak parts of your body and improve gait and balance.

• Recover or prevent from sports injury. Physical therapists are aware how different sports can increase your risk for specific types of injuries. With this in mind, physical therapists can design appropriate recovery methods and prevention techniques.

• It might come as a surprise to many but physical therapy can also help manage diabetes and vascular condition. As a part of diabetes management plan, exercises can be done to help control your blood sugar.

• With increasing age, the risk of developing arthritis or osteoporosis or requiring a joint replacement. Physical therapy can help keep older patients more mobile.

